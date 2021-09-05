Proper management of debt in retirement is crucial

RetireMENT can bring with it certain financial realities, one of which is usually a reduction in income. A great way to halt further loss in income after retirement is to try and retire debt-free. However, this is not always possible, so the other option is to plan ahead and manage that debt through retirement. Here are a few tips on how to do this.

Make a plan and stick to it

“Having a clear understanding of how much you owe is paramount to managing debt after retirement. Begin by creating a current list of your debts – from smaller items such as credit card balances all the way up to major amounts related to auto and home loans,” said Dayne Bucknor, district vice-president, Scotiabank. “Make sure the list includes the complete amount, the balance owed, the minimum monthly payments, and the interest on each,” said Bucknor.

In retirement, it is common for individuals to be thinking about leaving an inheritance for family members; however, before you leave anything for your children please ensure you plan properly for your retirement because a lack of planning may, ultimately, negatively impact the people around you.

Consider home equity or debt consolidation

Once you know who, and how much, you owe, check to see if a lower interest rate is possible through debt consolidation. “This could mean a smaller monthly payments or even a lower overall sum,” explained Bucknor. “This is especially true if you have untapped equity in your home which you can use for a home equity loan at a lower rate. It is also especially useful when consolidating credit cards which tend to be at a considerably higher interest rate,” he added.

Retirees need to be careful in this area as a lower monthly payment may mean extending the tenure of your debt.

Prioritise order of debts

For those concerned about extending the repayment time, Bucknor said that the list of debts is best tackled by the interest rate. “The higher the amount, the more priority for repayment that debt should have. That is because it's possibly the one costing you the most. This debt should be given the most aggressive payment schedule possible or pre-paid where possible, while maintaining the minimum on the others. Once that is done, then repeat the process [with] the next in line.”

Some debts, however, aren't as straightforward as they seem and may require professional advice due to personal circumstances or the structure of the payment contract.

Explore your options

Bucknor also urged retirees to “be open to exploring other possibilities, both with your living situation and debts. If you own a home consider scaling back on your house size and amenities. Take your equity from the sale of your property and move into a smaller home that may be easier to maintain. This may not be ideal, but it's important to assess your situation properly.”

Some retirees may also be able to obtain additional income by taking on a part time job as a consultant. This is not a bad option for those who may not have enough retirement savings on hand.

Manage your stress

Emotional anxiety about financial affairs may cause anyone to feel overwhelmed. It is always advisable to seek counsel from a trusted relative and your banker to assess the best approach to the situation. The sooner you do this, the faster you can be en route to creating a plan that works for you.