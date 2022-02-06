Safer Internet Month tips for seniors

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Jamaica will join the international community to celebrate Safer Internet Day under the theme 'Together for a better Internet'.

The safe use of the Internet has become an even more pressing challenge in the past two years because several aspects of our lives have gone digital due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, it's great that more seniors are embracing the use of tech for business and leisure. However, this also increases their exposure to cyber threats and cybercriminals who see older users as easy marks to target.

Digicel says it has chosen to use the entire month of February to advocate for safe Internet use among all groups, particularly the most vulnerable – youth and the elderly. Ahead of the activities, Digicel has put together a list of potential risks seniors should be on the lookout for as they enjoy the Internet.

Fake charities

With age comes wisdom and empathy for the plight of others. Seniors are a group that stands out for their generosity and willingness to help others, which is why they are often the victims of fake charity scams. Scammers tend to leverage seniors' kindness as an opportunity to invent bogus or fake charities in an attempt to steal money through phishing or links for example. To get ahead of the game, avoid clicking on unknown links or suspicious messages that may appear in your e-mail or chat boxes. Scammers may also send fake e-mails by posing as your bank or another trusted organisation, anticipating that you will click on it in order to steal your banking details and money.

Non-delivery

Online shopping is convenient and provides far more options than brick and mortar stores, but not all shopping sites are safe. Be wary of online stores, particularly those on social media and unsecured websites. It has become a growing trend for online 'merchants' to accept payment for goods but not deliver products to the buyer. When shopping with a social media-based online store, be careful to arrange product delivery at a public and well-trafficked location, and pay in cash or make a bank transfer upon delivery. For international entities, only use secured and trusted websites bearing the https prefix.

Credit card fraud

Credit cards offer a convenient way to shop and pay bills, however, it is important to be careful when using digital payments. Credit card fraud is a form of identity theft that involves unauthorised access to another person's credit card information, for the sole purpose of charging purchases to the account or withdrawing money from it. Seniors, ensure that all of your bank cards are stored in a safe place. Do not share banking information like passwords or PINs related to your bank accounts with anyone.

Copycat government websites

Several government agencies like Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) have moved a number of their services online. Be mindful of fictitious government sites that request payments to access certain services. If you are doubtful about a website's legitimacy, be sure to call their offices to get clarity before doing business online.

Dating and romance scams

While we're all for finding love at any age, when dating online, not everyone is always as honest as they should be. Scammers often prey on seniors who use the Internet to seek companionship. They lurk on dating websites, social networks and chat rooms to solicit personal details that can be used to steal money from friendly seniors. Avoid sharing personal information like your full name or date of birth and address with strangers online. Above all, avoid sending money to people you meet online.

Digicel invites seniors to join the company in February as the telecoms provider observes a full month of safer Internet activities aimed at equipping and empowering Internet users of all ages with the tools they need to smartly and securely enjoy all that the internet has to offer. Follow them on social media and in the paper on how you can participate and learn.

Source: Digicel Jamaica