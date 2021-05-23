Scotia helping seniors make transition to digital

Scotia helping seniors make transition to digitalSunday, May 23, 2021
ALMOST 14 months since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Scotiabank is reaffirming its commitment to assist its customers to get onboard with its remote banking options that provide enhanced safety and convenience for routine banking transaction.
Yvett Anderson, district vice-president at the financial institution, said a number of initiatives have been implemented across the bank's islandwide network that are specifically targeted to assisting customers, especially senior citizens to become comfortable with electronic banking channels such as ABMs, the Scotia mobile app and online banking.
“We have implemented a friendly team of digital banking ambassadors who identify and engage senior customers who need help and assist them with downloading and utilising the mobile application on their devices. We also show them how to complete transactions using our smart ABMs and answer any questions they may have.”
“The aim of this is to lessen the number of trips they need to make to a physical branch, thereby, making banking safer and more convenient, especially as our seniors are at higher risk during the pandemic,” Anderson said.
The initiative, said the bank, is bearing fruit and reported a high level of satisfaction among the customers who have received assistance.
One such senior citizen is Isaiah Simms, a Scotiabank Portmore customer who gave the bank's online platform “10 out of 10” after he signed up during the 'Digital Saturdays' drive implemented last year. His wife Juliet said, “They dealt with me with no hassle, no rush, I am feeling overjoyed.” According to Anderson, for many senior customers, the ability to pay utility bills online has been the most attractive feature.
“We remain conscious of our responsibility to help customers navigate this new change in operations. We understand that some persons are hesitant or nervous about using digital channels, but we are here to support. We have also built-in capabilities on the digital channels that provide instant receipts for transactions completed and will continue to provide in-person assistance for any customer who encounters difficulties,” Anderson said.
A series of video-based content and guides specially created for seniors is available at jm.scotiabank.com/digitalseniors.
