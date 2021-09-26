Selling your property after retirement

SELLING a house is always a huge stress, and for seniors it can be even more stressful.

“In many situations, seniors are faced with selling their home to boost their retirement savings or to downsize their home and its upkeep. Whatever the reason for selling, the process can often seem overwhelming,” said Petal James, chief of branches at JN Bank.

James provided some tips for seniors selling their homes to help make their transition to a comfortable retirement easier:

Get sound financial advice

James said before putting your home on the market, individuals should get financial advice from a reliable expert. “A good financial expert can assist you to decide if selling your home is the right financial move for you, based on your goals and specific situation. They will ask the right questions and help you to make the right decisions for you.”

Hire the right real estate professional

Be sure to interview at least three agents. The right professional will ask questions about your future goals. He or she will provide a realistic listing price and answer all your questions promptly before asking you to sign a listing agreement.

Repair and refresh

Since buyers prefer homes in move-in condition, consider replacing items around the house that may be in disrepair. Fix the roof, leaking pipes or loose floor tiles. Also, consider repainting the walls. Trim unruly shrubs and perform a residential facelift with power-washing or painting.

Be patient

James said the process of listing, showing, and closing on a residence you want to sell can be difficult and time-consuming, particularly for seniors who have spent decades in their homes.

“My chief recommendation to seniors selling their homes is for them to be patient with themselves and with the person selling the house.”