Senior citizen finds joy in foster parenting

FOSTER parenting often brings about much satisfaction and rewards to persons who opt to provide a safe, loving and nurturing environment for children whose parents may temporarily not be in a situation to provide adequate care for them.

Particularly for older adults, whose children have grown up and have left behind an empty nest at home, foster parenting often proves to be a mutually benefitting relationship to both adult and child.

The experience is relatable to a 69-year-old woman who has fostered four children, one of whom still lives with her. Prior to becoming a foster parent, she raised five other children including a niece.

“I never regret doing it. I am glad that I am able to help someone. I'm really proud of being a foster mother. It's good to foster,” she asserts, adding that those who are able to become a foster parent should do so to help a child in need.

The retired school cleaner, who is not a biological mother, disclosed that she gets support from her extended family who adores her 16-year-old foster son, whom she has been taking care of for the past 11 years.

Retired JN executive and former president of the Jamaica National Pensioners' Association, Mary Allen Smith, maintains that foster parenting can provide a new lease on life for retirees.

“It is always a good thing to give back. You can't do too much for our children. When you see how some children are neglected and you have the ability to help you should try to help. There are, of course, inherent risks but where arrangements are structured to minimise the risks to retirees and children, it could prove a win-win initiative. The benefits for the children are: food, shelter, protection, guidance, stability and love; and for the retirees, depending on their situation, continuous mental engagement, companionship, ready access to a hug and a helping hand,” she said.

Taneka Cassanova-Durrant, placement coordinator with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), explained that foster parenting is a process that facilitates the placement of a child aged zero to 18 years, in the care of an adult person or couple, who are not the biological parents of the child.

Requirements for foster parenting

“Anyone between the ages of 25 and 65, who is of good moral and legal standing, can become a foster parent. Persons over 65 can also become a foster parent if they are still gainfully employed, in good health, and have an excellent support system,” Cassanova-Durrant pointed out.

“We provide counselling and training for prospective foster parents, so that they can be informed about how to raise a child successfully; and, importantly, to ensure that the child's wellbeing is safeguarded,” she explained.

According to Cassanova-Durrant, foster parents should have suitable home accommodation, a steady source of income, and be willing to be supervised by a social worker.

“One of the things we always advise a foster parent is that, they must be willing to allow the child to maintain contact with his or her biological parents or relatives where appropriate. In addition, on the recommendation of the social worker, a child can be reintegrated with his or her family. This, as we believe that kinship ties should be preserved and the possibility of recommendation for the child to be reintegrated.”

She also pointed out that a bimonthly allowance is provided by the government for the maintenance of each foster child.

“We recognise that the family is the preferred environment for children to be raised and the research cements the positive outcomes that can be realised when children are raised in family-based environments as opposed to residential care. We, therefore, continue our thrust to have more children benefitting from the foster care programme,” Cassanova-Durrant said.

To become a foster parent, you can submit an application to the office of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency in your parish. You may also visit the agency's website at: childprotection.gov.jm.