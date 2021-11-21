Seniors can have world of digital entertainment at own comfort

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to change the way we live and interact, even more so for the elderly who are often subject to stricter social distancing measures than the general population.

Seniors who enjoy going to the movies, live concerts or theatre performances have been the most affected by the movement and gathering restrictions. While we continue to observe the restrictions, thanks to technology, however, seniors can enjoy all their favourite forms of entertainment from the safety and comfort of their homes. This article will provide a quick guide to some of the digital entertainment options seniors can explore, especially as the festive season approaches.

Virtual entertainment events

Although nothing fully replaces the thrill of viewing a concert or theatre performance in person, live streaming can come quite close. Advances in mobile and home Internet and streaming technology allows seniors in Jamaica to experience millions of free and paid live local and international entertainment events in real-time via a television or mobile device. There are several apps or websites seniors can use to access their desired means of entertainment. Some of the most popular international platforms for streaming entertainment content are YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. However, for those looking for a more local vibe, the D'Music app provides a virtual front-row seat to live concerts featuring artistes from across the Caribbean, in addition to its extensive catalogue of over 40 million songs. Even big-screen cinemas now include free or paid live streaming of movies and other entertainment content.

Streaming services

No television show, movie, song or album is out of reach for seniors due to the wide range of streaming services available today. Locally, one name stands out – the PlayGo app. It features live and recorded TV shows, and is one of the best benefits of streaming services for seniors to access their favourite songs or movies from any era, even if the physical record or film is no longer available on the market.

Digicel Jamaica brand marketing manager Carla Hollingsworth, who's also responsible for the Caribbean's premier video content streaming app, PlayGo, explained, “The PlayGo app turns a senior's mobile device into a TV with over 15 on-demand channels to use at home or on the go. We specifically developed the app to be user-friendly to all age groups. Our offerings include a variety of popular international shows and high-quality local content from some of the region's most talented producers. It also broadcasts sports and live content. To enjoy it all, seniors must have a smartphone, an active Digicel Prime bundle, data plan and/or Wi-Fi connection to access the content.”

With so many different mobile apps for entertainment, the world of digital entertainment can seem a bit daunting, especially for less tech-savvy older users. However, with just a little bit of research, seniors can gain access to limitless entertainment resources available at just the touch of a button. Next time you're in the mood to watch a movie, concert, or listen to your favourite song from the past, you won't have to look further than your mobile phone.