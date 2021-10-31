Seniors, follow this guide to help avoid cyber threats

If you are a regular or even occasional reader of this section, you should be no stranger to the terms cyber threat or data protection. You would have also gained a working understanding of why seniors need to be mindful of the sites they visit or the kind of information they share online. While cybercrime is a threat for all Internet users, older users are targeted by cybercriminals because they are typically more trusting and less likely to spot inconsistencies that tech-savvy users can easily avoid.

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close, cyber experts at Digicel have put together some information to help our seniors to safely navigate the online space.

• Viruses: A piece of code that is capable of copying itself and typically has a detrimental effect, such as corrupting the system or destroying data.

• Malware: Software designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.

• Phishing: The fraudulent practice of sending e-mails purporting to be from reputable companies to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

• Data breaches: A data breach is a security incident in which information is accessed without authorisation.

• Password theft: Cybercriminals use creative deception and software to discover passwords that can be used to access banking platforms and social media. Password theft can lead to fraud or identity theft.

• Social media scams: These schemes can include anything from false investment opportunities to items or services for sale. They will also send direct messages to people trying to extract money or personal data.

• Banking fraud: Online banking fraud occurs when the criminal gains access to and transfers funds from an individual's online bank account.

Today, cybercriminals have access to a constantly expanding list of digital tools that can be used for an array of crimes like user data theft, destroying devices, spreading malware, stealing money. These crimes sometimes severely impact the lives of users. As scary as this sounds, though, there are several easy actions that seniors can take to protect themselves while using the internet.

Tips seniors can use to protect themselves against cyber threats:

1) Use a good antivirus programme. Antivirus is software designed to detect, quarantine and remove viruses and other kinds of malicious software from a computer or other digital device. Luckily, most computers, tablets and smartphones are equipped with built-in antivirus software, so elderly users should ensure this is switched on. There are also options to purchase additional antivirus software online.

2) Always go to the source. Cybercriminals often make calls and send texts or emails pretending to be people/entities they are not. Be careful when clicking on links sent to you via these methods and make efforts to ensure that the information you receive from an agency/company is genuine by calling or visiting their website.

3) Only use secure websites. Ensure that the addresses of websites you visit start with “HTTPS://” and not “HTTP://”. Another quick way to check if a website is secure is to look for a padlock symbol next to the address bar - this shows that the website has a secure connection.

4) Do not use pirate content websites. While the lure of accessing “free” video or audio content from a torrent website can be tempting, it comes with a big risk of exposing you to malware.

5) Switch up your passwords. Remembering new passwords can be a hassle, but it is wise to use different passwords for each account. This will ensure that if one password is breached only that account will be affected. Password manager software can also help make this process easier if you have several password-protected accounts.

6) Ensure your system is up to date. System and software updates are not just pesky prompts you can ignore. Software updates often included important security information designed to protect users against vulnerabilities discovered by developers. You can set devices to automatically install updates if it's too hard to do it manually.

7) Never be too proud to request help. We all have things we are not knowledgeable about. If you have a trusted family member or friend who is more tech-savvy, ask for help to set up new software. Many software makers also offer free live tech support on their websites with agents who can walk you through the process of using their products.

Cybercriminals are always on the prowl. However, by implementing these easy tips, seniors can avoid falling prey to cyber threats of every kind. Surf safely!

Source: Digicel Jamaica