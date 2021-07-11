Seniors playing an instrument will find 'no pain, great gain'

WILLIE Nelson, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Jamaica's own Marjorie Whylie are all notable instrumentalists who are joined by one thing – they are all still musically active in their 70s and 80s.

You may not command international stages and be a part of iconic recording sessions, but you can still derive significant benefits from playing a musical instrument.

Even if you didn't get a musical start as a child, studies done by major institutions, such as Emory University, show that regular musical practice can improve processing speed and memory after as little as three months – incorporating 30 minutes of lessons and one hour of practice weekly.

Academics are now also increasingly unified on the finding that both playing and listening to music reduces stress at the molecular level, and that it can “retrain the brain” for stroke and Parkinson's patients.

And there is one “intangible” benefit that learning music imparts: seniors who play music tend to think more positively in terms of the quality of their lives, even as it strengthens links to uplifting and fulfilling moments in the past.

Music is wonderfully complex; singing even the simplest nursery rhyme has a lot of moving parts. The area of the brain that we use for problem solving is different from that which we use when we are engaged in casual conversation. This is one of the reasons why playing a musical instrument can be so beneficial to the functioning of your brain. Most instruments require that you use several limbs at the same time.

The brain gets a stimulating workout during instrumental sessions. For this reason, playing an instrument often releases creativity, inspiration, and changes our moods for the better.

Music lessons are great for seniors, providing relaxation, fun, and therapeutic benefits.

To get the most out of lessons:

* it is important to be relaxed whenever you take up your chosen instrument. If you are more comfortable learning in a group setting, then start there. If you prefer one-on-one instruction, create a schedule with an instructor you can trust, and stick to it.

* you should also create a space for practice and communicate to your household the need for your special time. Since repetition is important, make practice regular but not a chore.

Incorporating music into your life is relatively easy, and can create many benefits. In the immortal words of Bob Marley, “One good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain.” That's even more true when you're playing it.

— Seretse Small is founder and managing director of Avant Academy of Music