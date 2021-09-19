EVERY September, people come together from all around the world to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, and September 21 is World Alzheimer's Day.

This is the 10th year of this vital global awareness raising campaign, which this year will shine a light on the warning signs of dementia, encouraging people to seek out information, advice and support, as well as contacting the Alzheimer's or dementia association in their country.

Alzheimer's Jamaica, a non-profit NGO, will be hosting a webinar to commemorate the day and other initiatives throughout the month.

“It is only through a truly global effort that we can raise much-needed awareness and challenge the stigma and misinformation that still surrounds dementia, and we are calling on everyone to do something during September, however small or large,” the council said.

The webinar is being facilitated by the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, via Zoom, and to be shared on the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website and other social media platforms.

The target groups are senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, caregivers and the wider population.

And its aim is to empower senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease and their families, as guided by the theme for Senior Citizens' Month.

Objectives are:

• To increase awareness of Alzheimer's disease and recognition of World Alzheimer's Day.

• To take appropriate action to improve/correct gaps if/where identified in services provided to caregivers of and persons with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.