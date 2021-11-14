Should the elderly invest in stocks?

I recently had a conversation with an 81-year-old retiree who feared that she will outlive her money. She was a participant on a virtual retirement seminar where I was one of the presenters.

This elderly retiree made a bold decision to invest in stocks now, saying time is of the essence. But what was the best solution in this scenario? Upon assessment of her financial affairs, it was recommended that 20 per cent of her savings should be invested in a pooled fund consisting of US dollar stocks, 20 per cent invested in US bonds and the remaining 60 per cent invested in local bonds. The retiree's time horizon is three years. BPM Financial Limited has a US balanced fund known as the “50/50” fund, consisting of 50 per cent stocks and 50 per cent bonds which is a moderate risk portfolio and has consistently yielded excellent returns on investments for retirees.

Many retirees have successfully earned passive income over the years in the balanced fund. The lesson learnt from this elderly investor is to start investing in stocks early. She regretted the spending spree she had upon retirement as she cashed in all her insurance policies upon retirement and failed to invest for the future. At age 81 her total monthly pension, inclusive of NIS benefits is $60,000. This fixed income has been subjected to inflation for over 20 years and has subsequently lost tremendous value as it buys less and less each year. Having failed to invest in stocks early in retirement she has now realised that though it is still not too late to invest in stocks, she is racing against the clock.

This shows that financial literacy is important, as more and more retirees are realising that there is hope and they need not fear outliving their money.

Protection against inflation

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) targeted annual rate of inflation is four to six per cent. However, the current rate of inflation is over six per cent. A BOJ monetary policy report revealed that a July 2021 survey stated, “Respondents said that they expect inflation over the ensuing 12 months to be 7.4 per cent”. The BOJ report indicated that inflation is expected to increase due to a number of factors, including shipping costs, shipping time lag, energy prices, higher housing rates.

It is therefore important that stocks be included in the retirees' investment portfolio for the long term, as inflation is “a silent thief”, and you won't know that you have been “robbed” until you are ready to drawdown on your savings or investments.

Inflation destroys the purchasing power of one's investment and stocks is therefore the silver bullet to beat inflation and increase the value of your investment in the long term. In the USA, the Federal Reserve reported that in October 2021, the inflation rate was at 6.2 per cent, the highest in more than 30 years. The central bank warned that it will take action if inflation continues to increase. The pandemic has impacted price of commodities globally and adversely influenced the inflation rate. Investors, of all ages need to include stocks in their investment mix as pandemics and economic crises, are likely to happen in the future.

Therefore pre-retirees and retirees in particular need to plan ahead to counter the negative impact of inflation on their investments, and the proven way to do so is by investing in stocks.

Stocks are high risk investment and is quite suitable for the young investor due to a longer time horizon. Since most retirees are living longer, stocks should be considered as an investment strategy to create retirement income and generational wealth. There is a rule of thumb that can be used to determine the percentage of retirees investment that should be in stock. It states that the percentage of investments that should be in stock is 100 minus the investor's age. Example, a 75 year old investor should have 25 per cent of the portfolio in stocks. Bear in mind that this is a guide and stock percentage may vary based on the investor's risk tolerance and particular circumstances.

