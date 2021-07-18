Smart assistive devices are good for the elderly

THERE is a widely held misconception that advanced technology is best suited for the young.

However, increasingly, we are seeing where technology is helping to improve the lives of our senior citizens. One of the great perks of the ever-evolving tech scape is the increased focus on 'smart devices' to simplify processes. The addition of smart devices to the home can be both a life-changer and lifesaver for senior citizens — many of whom face sight, mobility, or dexterity challenges. If you're a senior looking for an easier way to complete tasks, or a family member searching for a way to secure and keep track of your older loved one's well-being, a smart device might be your best option.

Voice-activated assistants

Voice activates assistants like Amazon's Alexa, iPhone's Siri, or Google Assistants are game-changers for many seniors. These 24/7 assistants come as standalone devices and/or apps on smartphones, tablets, TVs and other digital devices. Once correctly activated, the assistants can empower older users to get a range of tasks done without lifting a finger. These tasks range from essential daily activities to keeping up with news and entertainment. The list also includes making calls, conducting Internet searches, creating medication reminders, sending a medical alert to a family member or physician, and keeping track of shopping or to-do lists.

Smart devices for the home

The list of smart devices for the home grows every day, and, while the need for some items is questionable (think smart toaster), others present convenience and safety benefits for users, especially the elderly. A few devices seniors may want to explore are smart locks, smart speakers (like Amazon Echo or Google Nest), fall detection sensors, smart doorbells (like Ring), smart cameras, smart light bulbs, smart outlets, and smart pill dispensers. These devices allow both seniors and their family members to conveniently monitor the home from any connected device.

The great thing about most smart devices currently on the market is that they are designed to work in tandem with at least one of the major smart assistants (Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant). Therefore, once you find a product compatible with the phone or tablet you already use, connectivity will not be an issue.

Wearable devices

Another breakthrough in smart devices for seniors is in the category of wearables. Many of us wear smartwatches to keep up with fitness goals, however, some advanced smartwatches like the Apple Watch and Freedom Guardian include features that can alert family members and caregivers in the event of a heart-related emergency or a fall. This allows for quick life-saving action.

