Solutions to prevent falls

FALLS threaten the safety, well-being, and independence of seniors, and may result in enormous economic and personal costs.

A fall is defined as an event which results in a person inadvertently hitting the ground.

The World Health Organization's (WHO's) 'Global Report on Falls Prevention in Older Age' shows that falls are the second leading cause of accidental death and injury worldwide, with 28 to 35 per cent of people, aged 65 and over, experiencing falls each year.

“Adults older than 60 years of age suffer the greatest number of fatal falls,” said the WHO. It recommend practices and methods for fall prevention. Prevention strategies, it said, should emphasise education, training, creating safer environments, prioritising fall-related research, and establishing effective policies to reduce risk. There are many conditions that contribute to falling, such as lower-body weakness, poor vision, difficulties with walking and balance, poor footwear, and home hazards, to name a few. The types of injuries that seniors receive upon falling are head injuries, broken bones in areas such as the wrist, arm, ankle, and hip. In the case of seniors who have fallen recently or in the past, they develop a fear of falling again; therefore, these individuals fear falls, which are all given grades. A grade one fall is when contact is not made with the floor, while a grade two is when contact is made with the floor but not medical attention is needed. In a grade three fall, medical attention is needed without the need to be hospitalised, and in a grade four fall hospitalisation is needed.

When an individual slips or trips, the reason should be investigated as it can lead to a fall in the future. It needs to be ascertained if the leg muscles are weak or the ankle too stiff.

Here are some simple steps to help prevent falls.

1. Have your eyes checked by the ophthalmologist at least once a year and be sure to update glasses if necessary.

2. Do strength and balance exercises to strengthen the legs and improve your balance.

3. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review any medication you may be taking to check if it may be making you dizzy or sleepy.

4. Make your home safer by adding grab bars to the inside and outside of your tub or shower, and next to the toilet.

5. Place railings on both sides of the staircase.

6. Ensure your home is well lit by adding more or brighter light bulbs.

Picart also pointed out that rugs and electric cords can cause falls, and recommended the use of a reacher to retrieve items from high places without climbing or the use a stool. “With just a bit of education and effort, you will be able to reduce the risk of falling. Get help from caregivers, the Government, and volunteers, always assess the risk factors of falling, and learn how to prevent yourself from falling. Always educate yourself about fall prevention,” said Picart.

Source: CPSJ