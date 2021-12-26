State employees aiding troubled Philly elder abuse non-profit

PHILADELPHIA, United States (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf's Administration has taken the extraordinary step of marshalling State employees to handle investigations for a Philadelphia non-profit struggling to hire enough caseworkers to field allegations of the neglect or abuse of old er people.

Secretary of Ageing Robert Torres took that a step further after Department of Ageing staff raised an alarm internally about how Philadelphia was handling cases.

The Associated Press asked about the assignment of state employees to aid the non-profit Philadelphia Corporation for Ageing after reviewing internal department e-mail received through an open records request.

Although the latest state data still have some errors, the non-profit likely has not been complying with state laws that require caseworkers to promptly see potential victims, limit workers' caseloads and set deadlines to resolve cases, according to state officials and data provided by the Department of Ageing to the AP earlier this month.

“I think we have an obligation to help them out, and we're making some progress, but not progress that any one of us, especially myself, is satisfied with, because obviously we need to move at a quicker pace,” Torres told the AP in an interview last week.

In August, Torres ordered improvements at the Philadelphia non-profit, citing three particular cases in which state inspectors were worried that caseworkers had not adequately helped people in dire need.

Neither Torres, his agency, nor the Philadelphia Corporation for Ageing has been willing to disclose any details about those cases, including whether those people lived or died.

Besides mandating changes, Torres assigned six State employees to help the Philadelphia non-profit, apart from their normal duties of monitoring how county-level agencies handle allegations of neglect or abuse.

The employees have taken on more than 420 cases over four months in Philadelphia, according to the State Department of Ageing. As a result, routine duties of monitoring other counties are being put off.

Another five state Department of Ageing staff are helping the Philadelphia non-profit with other tasks, the department said.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Ageing is one of 52 local agencies across Pennsylvania, some of which are county-run while others are non-profits that have State contracts to carry out what are called “protective services” cases for people 60 and over.

Most calls involve an elderly person who lives alone or with a family member or caregiver. Poverty is often a factor.

The Department of Ageing disclosed little about what it knows about how county agencies may not be meeting standards, and it answers to no other agency.

Many of the county-level agencies have seen the pandemic worsen long-term difficulties in hiring and retaining caseworkers, but Philadelphia's situation is particularly acute.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Ageing itself isn't answering questions about its caseworker ranks, turnover, and salary, or its number of open cases.

All a non-profit spokesperson was willing to say Friday, in an e-mailed statement, was that, at its peak, 60 per cent of its investigator positions were vacant. It has now narrowed that to 22 per cent, the spokesperson said.