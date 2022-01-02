State extends nutrition programme for low-income seniors

RHODE ISLAND, United States (AP) — The state of Rhode Island is extending a nutrition programme to provide about 2,500 boxes of local seasonal produce to low-income seniors.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said it was working with the state Office of Healthy Ageing and Farm Fresh Rhode Island to ensure the programme is continued.

Eligible seniors participating in the programme typically exchange coupons for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh herbs at farmers' markets. But far fewer seniors are going to the markets during the pandemic and the state had to return money to the federal government for unredeemed coupons, said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray.

Gray said his department created a pilot bulk purchase programme earlier this year to deliver produce directly to seniors, and next year will use this method instead of coupons.

By extending the pilot programme, Farm Fresh Rhode Island can source items from local growers and deliver the boxes to senior centres. DEM estimates that 2,500 boxes will be available.

“Utilising and promoting local Rhode Island growers and fresh Rhode Island produce to help feed aging Rhode Islanders experiencing food insecurity is a win all around,” Governor Dan McKee said in a statement.

The US Agriculture Department's Food and Nutrition Service runs the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programme.