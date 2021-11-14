Support seniors suffering from depression at home, work

MARRIAGE and family therapist Dr Sidney McGill believes that hundreds of Jamaicans suffer from depression and are rarely diagnosed because the condition is associated with other physical or psychological problems or they do not want to seek medical help.

He further pointed out that the novel coronavirus pandemic has acerbated stressful situations, especially for seniors who are most vulnerable to the disease and who are most likely to feel socially isolated.

“Seniors have this strong sense to be with others and with family and if that's not there, a sense of loneliness and despair sets in which is what is going to cause the depression,” Dr McGill pointed out.

While noting that everyone will occasionally feel sad or unmotivated while facing life's challenges, such as financial loss or the death of a loved one, Dr McGill explained that depression is a mood disorder characterised by prolonged feelings of sadness and loss of interest in daily routine activities that persist for more than two weeks.

Signs and symptoms

“The signs and symptoms of depression may vary; however, they usually include persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, worthlessness or emptiness, and tearfulness. Some persons may have difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep, or sleeping too much; lack of energy or fatigue; irritability, frustration, or restlessness; and sometimes, suicidal thoughts,” Dr McGill outlined.

He also explained that depressed individuals may eat more to feel better or eat less because of a loss of appetite. They may also have difficulty thinking clearly, making decisions, or concentrating.

“The condition is treatable with medication, counselling, and psychotherapy. Unfortunately, many persons are afraid of the stigma and, therefore, they do not seek treatment,” he indicated.

“Treatment tends to be effective when antidepressants are taken along with attending counselling sessions, which involves dialogue with a mental health professional about relational and situational problems and healthy ways of coping. The depressed individual can learn how to identify and change unhealthy thoughts or behaviours, discuss relationships and experiences, explore different coping and problem-solving processes, set realistic goals, and find ways to ease depressive symptoms.”

Dr McGill further suggested that people who are depressed should eat nutritionally balanced meals, exercise daily, be in touch with nature, meditate, and listen to music. He added that family can help seniors to cope in stress-induced situations by being accommodative.

“Make the effort out of your busy schedule to spend quality time with the older relative and support them because at some point you will be in that same position of needing support. Make sure that the grandchildren get to know their grandparents because that's very important for the children's sake; so it's about making time for relationships, especially the ones that are challenging.”

Seniors at work

And Jermaine Nairne, manager, employee engagement and culture, Jamaica National Group, underscored that meaningful support being provided for seniors who are in the workforce, especially since they are expected to work from home during the pandemic.

“It is important that employers pay keen attention to employees' mental health. With many seniors working from home, they would have missed the social contact with others at the workplace and this can be stressful for them because people are naturally social beings who thrive on interaction with others,” he said.

The human resource expert suggested that employers be intentional about creating opportunities for team bonding and communication.

“Team-building activities must be deliberately scheduled to maintain social cohesion among employees. In the absence of physical fun days and celebration ceremonies, employers can arrange virtual reward and recognition events, online games, and team challenges to ensure that employees feel a sense of belonging and allow them to feel appreciated so that this critical component of staff engagement is not lost.”