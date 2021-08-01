Take an active role in your health, experts advise seniors

Dr Owen James and Prof Denise Eldemire-Shearer, addressing a virtual wellness conversation hosted by the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) last Wednesday, pointed to moderation in diet, maintaining an active lifestyle and close monitoring of overall physical condition as the keys to maintaining optimal health for seniors.

Addressing a wide range of health and wellness issues raised during the virtual talk, they emphasised the importance of taking active responsibility for one's health and being totally forthcoming with doctors and caregivers.

“A balanced diet and exercise are still very important in maintaining optimal health as well as mitigating the effects of certain conditions,” Dr James said. “Hypertension, diabetes, nerve issues and others arise from a number of factors, but can be better managed if one takes an active interest in treatment,” he said.

The doctors also encouraged the virtual audience to be better prepared on doctor's visits, including listing any and all medications currently being taken or prescribed and also the experience of ailments and issues.

“I feel good when I see a patient come in with a paper and things written down,” Prof Eldemire-Shearer said. “It makes the whole process that much easier.”

Dr James added: “Try to be as precise as possible…..don't just say, 'oh, it's been hurting me a long time now' — say whether its three days or two weeks or six months.”

Pain, and the management of chronic pain, is a widespread experience among the elderly, and participants discussed a number of pain-relieving methods from traditional practices like acupuncture to present day pharmaceuticals and cannabidiol (CBD — oil or other preparation from the cannabis plant with the more psychoactive THC removed).

While Prof Eldemire-Shearer is an advocate for acupuncture, both doctors agreed that pain treatment was a matter for individuals to determine in consultation with their physician, and that they should use the best methods in accordance with the law.

COVID-19, the efficacy of the vaccinations, and the whole matter of combating isolation as well coping when going out also came up for discussion among the seniors. Some also raised the issue of having caregivers and domestic helpers that may have potentially been exposed to the virus in the home.

Prof Eldemire-Shearer said it was up to individuals to have “frank discussions” with helpers and caregivers and further encouraged members to insist that such persons be vaccinated or risk losing their employment.

Eldemire-Shearer, who is director of the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, also said she was impressed with the willingness shown by members of the sporting community, particularly footballers, in terms of stepping up to get vaccinated. “These young men are not only setting an example for emulation, but I'm sure that the parents, grandparents and other older members of their respective households now have more peace of mind,” she said.

The wellness conversation also encompassed mental sharpness, maintaining social connections amid physical distance and dealing with a number of chronic conditions.