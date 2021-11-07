The elderly are at great risk of financial stress

FINANCIAL stress is a global phenomenon, but just what is financial stress, and how can it be managed? The Financial Health Institute describes financial stress as “a condition that is as a result of financial and/or economic events that create anxiety, worry or a sense of scarcity, and is accompanied by a physiological stress response”.

A recent Gallup Survey revealed that the United States is the seventh most-stressed nation in the world even though it is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Studies reveal that money is the main source of stress for most Americans.

The American Psychological Association (APA) reported that for more than a decade money and financial stress have been the top causes of worry for Americans. Credit card debt accounts for much of the financial stress faced by United States citizens. The APA has found that 60 per cent of Americans experienced stress because of money.

The Jamaica experience

Financial stress has worsened for many in Jamaica. With the impact of job losses and declines in the stock market due to the pandemic, much financial stress has resulted. The elderly are at greater risk of financial stress as health costs are much higher for this age group. Income security has been identified as one of the factors that affect the health status of seniors, resulting in financial stress. Some elderly citizens struggle to purchase medications and in some instances do not have the financial resources to obtain drugs that are not covered by the Jamaica Drug for the Elderly (JADEP) programme. Financial stress has a direct relationship to physical health and mental well-being. For seniors who are in the workplace, financial stress can result in low productivity and hypertension. Common causes of financial stress include: Poor heath, unemployment, divorce, separation and indebtedness. Financial stress can lead to depression, headaches, loss of appetite, weight gain or loss, anxiety, worry, stroke and heart failure.

How do you manage?

Assess your current situation. Be mindful of recurring small expenses as they add up over time. As the proverb says: A small leak can sink a great ship. Do stock taking. What luxury are you indulging in that can lead to or exacerbate financial stress? British author and historian C Northcote Parkinson said “a luxury once enjoyed becomes a necessity”. Careful consideration should be paid to money habits and behaviours regarding financial matters. Create a spending budget. Know where your money goes. Pay yourself like you pay a bill, but pay yourself first. Put aside funds to save or invest and spend from what's left. If you have a mountain of debts they did not come overnight. Debts took time to be made and it will take time for you to be financially free. Clear small debts quickly while making small payments on other debts. As small debts are cleared more funds become available to make larger payments on the larger debts. Food, shelter, utilities and transportation are top priority.

Regardless of the size of your debt, passive income is important. Put your money to work. Start saving and investing small amounts regularly. Employees should automate savings/investment via salary deduction, standing orders, online transfers. Overtime your debts will disappear and you will earn passive income from your investments in the future. That's the path to financial freedom and wealth creation. Stocks should be included in your portfolio of investments to grow your money exponentially over time.

Diversification is key

Start or build your emergency fund, which ideally should be three to six months' income, in an account that gives above-regular savings rate. Ideally, your emergency funds should be in bonds/money market instruments. Keep saving, keep investing. Let compound interest and time be your money's best friends. If you are preparing for retirement, budget for up to three years salary in an emergency fund. The early years in retirement are important and frugal years. Investments in stocks are long term. In periods of decline, your emergency fund will offer a buffer and there is no need to sell your shares if downturn occurs in the stock market in the early years of retirement. Your stocks will have time to recover and provide much needed income for future years. If you retire at age 65, and are in good health you are likely to spend another 25-30 years in retirement.

Inflation is averaging more than six per cent per year and is a threat to fixed income. Investing in stocks will beat inflation, provide peace of mind and wealth creation. Seeking sound financial advice is important. Author Charles A Jafffe said, “It's not your salary that makes you rich; it's your spending habits”.

Grace G McLean is Financial Advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her gmclean@bpmfinancial. and visit the website: www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self.

Email her at livingaboveself@gmail.com