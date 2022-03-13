The elderly are embracing technology, capitalising on benefits

A few years ago a number of seniors were hesitant about using technology, but since the novel coronavirus pandemic research has shown that seniors have been embracing technology, especially to stay in touch with loved ones.

New research from AARP, a US-based non-profit and non-partisan organisation that empowers people to choose how they live as they age, found that at least 44 per cent of older adults view technology more positively as a way to stay connected than they did before COVID-19. In addition, four out of five adults age 50 and over rely on technology to stay connected and in touch with family and friends.

The report also found that for those 50 years and over, the use of smartphones increased dramatically. For instance, its use for ordering groceries grew from six per cent to 24 per cent; its use for personal health increased from 28 per cent to 40 per cent for activities such as tele-health visits, ordering prescriptions, or making appointments; accessing health and fitness information also increased 25 per cent to 44 per cent; and smartphone usage for financial transactions increased 37 per cent to 53 per cent.

Henry Osborne, technical product manager at Jamaica National Group and technology expert, said the report is not surprising and noted that, not only has the pandemic forced many to embrace technology, but seniors are now taking a new perspective on the benefits of technology.

“The use of apps can be beneficial to our seniors in more ways than one. We have apps ranging from those that can assist with their health to entertainment, financial, and communication,” he explained.

Osborne said one such app that often proves useful to seniors is the pill monitor app. This app can help ensure that seniors don't forget about when to take any of their medications.

“This app allows you to schedule reminders by day, date, and time. You can even send your doctor a log of medications taken,” he explained.

He said one such app is Pillboxie, which is available on iOS. An alternative from the Play Store is Medisafe.

“Once the app is downloaded, an Internet connection isn't required to activate it. Owners receive administration alerts even if their devices are in sleep mode. When it's time to take a medication, the device makes a noise. The user then merely checks off the dose in the app. The app is easily customised to accommodate any number of medications and daily dose times,” he explained.

As people age, it is likely that their memory can start to decline and affect their ability to function.

Physicians, however, maintain that remaining active will assist in maintaining strong nerve connections in the brain, which will improve communication in general. They believe that exercising this complex network of neurons in your brain can increase memory function and could potentially keep dementia at bay.

Osborne stated that the Elevate brain training app is a technology that can be used for maths, memory, and word games to improve various skills, such as reading comprehension, listening, writing, and speaking. This app is also available on iOS and Android devices, in both free and paid versions.

For keeping in touch with family and friends, Osborne recommends the use of WhatsApp, which is a very popular messaging app, allowing you to send text and voice messages, share photos, videos, documents, and even your current location.

“ WhatsApp makes it easy to have group chats so that you can create groups of either family or friends and share your day-to-day life with them,” he explained.

Osborne noted that video calling is another great way to stay in contact with friends and family, and adds an extra dimension that regular phone calls can't. Facetime is automatically included on iPhones, but is unavailable for Android. Luckily, there are tons of other apps that work on both types of phones,” he said.

“ Google Duo is probably the easiest one to use. Just add your loved one's phone number, then tap their name and wait for them to pick up. Google Duo is available for free on Android and iOS devices,” he said.