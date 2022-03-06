The vision for Jamaica's elderly

THE National Council for Senior Citizens says the guiding principles behind its revised policy provide a foundation that underpins the conceptualisation, context and philosophy of the policy.

They include respect for human rights and dignity; inclusive and participatory development; gender equity; equitable access and reasonable accommodation; and evidence-based monitoring and evaluation. In support of the global thrust for credible engagement of older persons in economic and social life, the policy is founded on three pillars that support inclusion, well-being and development.

These are:

*Active and productive ageing for national development;

* Advancing health and well-being; and

*Enabling and supportive environments.

The revised policy has established six major policy goals/expected outcomes. These are:

Goal 1: Increased participation of senior citizens in all spheres of the society

Goal 2: Improved income security and social protection coverage for senior citizens

Goal 3: Adequate and supportive health and welfare systems for senior citizens

Goal 4: Improved independence, security and safety for senior citizens

Goal 5: Enhanced family support systems and community solidarity from interaction with senior citizens

Goal 6: Strengthened institutional and infrastructural networks for partnership, collaboration and governance.

According to the policy, the Government and its partners, along with input and participation of senior citizens or their organisations, will pursue strategies and actions under the following six thematic areas:

1)Social engagement and participation

2) Social protection, income security and employment

3) Health and wellness

4) Physical environments, protection and safety

5) Family integration and intergenerational transfers

6. Governance and capacity-building.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is the lead government body in the development and implementation of the National Policy for Senior Citizens. The main department through which policy and programme implementation will be monitored is the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC). Through strengthened capacity at the national and parish levels, the NCSC will galvanise its own efforts as well as coordinate and track efforts by a broad range of stakeholders — including government, private sector, community organisations, civil society groups, and international partners — to effect the pertinent strategies and programmes. A monitoring and evaluation framework aligned to the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy and other relevant monitoring frameworks will be developed in support of the revised policy, with appropriate indicators and targets to facilitate assessments.

Funding

Funding for strategies and programmes in support of the National Policy for Senior Citizens will largely be secured through the Government's budget to various ministries, departments and agencies, and from support to non-government organisations. Under the ministry with responsibility for social security, the National Council for Senior Citizens will require specific budgets to carry out implementation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation.

Funding support will also be mobilised from the private sector and civic bodies in relation to specific initiatives. It is anticipated that international development partners will be guided by the policy and accompanying programme of action, in their programming of resources for social development and social protection.

Source: National Council for Senior Citizens