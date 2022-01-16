THE World Health Organization (WHO) defines ageism as stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination directed towards people on the basis of their age.

Although it is experienced most commonly in later life, ageism can affect people at all stages of the life course. Ageism is widespread, and examples of ageist stereotypes can regularly be found, among other places, on social media, and in songs, birthday cards and advertising.

By seeping into everyday lives, ageism can become normalised and, subsequently, remain unchallenged. Feelings of shame based on getting older can also become internalised, constraining what people believe is possible in later life and limiting a sense of pride in the accomplishment of growing up and growing older.

Ageism can have negative impacts on our health. For example, it can have long-term effects on mental health, result in slower recovery from disability and reduce life expectancy. It can also affect how people relate to one another by preventing social integration and the formation of meaningful relationships between different generational groups. Ageism is also deeply ingrained within social policy, which can impose barriers to the development of age-friendly policies by influencing the framing of problems, the questions that are asked and the solutions that are offered.

There is a need to change people's understanding of ageing and older people, and to develop the political will to tackle ageism. We know from experiences with sexism and racism that changing social norms is possible and can result in more equitable and productive societies. This is especially the case when there are deliberate collaborations between various stakeholder groups (eg, government, civil society and private enterprise) and sectors (eg, health, environment and economy) to achieve a policy outcome.

To respond to this need, in 2016 the 194 member states of WHO called for the development of a global campaign to combat ageism. A necessary first step in this global campaign was to develop an evidence base in two key areas: ageism (ie what it is, how it is experienced, how it is measured) and the process of addressing ageism (ie what works, what does not work).

The evidence highlights a number of conditions that must be met for any campaign to work. For example, a campaign needs a clear vision and goals. It also needs to be evidence-based to allow for an accurate identification of the precise problem, the communities it affects, the way in which it affects them, and potential actions that could be taken in relation to specific target audiences.

