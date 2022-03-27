THE world we live in today provides us with few options on what we can and should eat, particularly the elderly who are diabetic and have dietary restrictions.

Being diabetic is complicated; your taste and tastebuds change at a rapid pace while food options tend to be limited and downright boring.

There is a wide array of food selections for those who eat without a second thought about what they consume. However, for those who decide to eat healthier — whether compulsory or by choice — the options are limited. It should not be this way.

There are many factors to consider in relation to healthy eating, including portion sizes, proper meal plans, eating times, seasoning moderation and more.

Doctors recommend that we limit our carbohydrate and sugar intake to maintain a balanced diet. This is a necessary requirement for a longer and healthier life. Regular exercise is also important to our health as it allows sufficient oxygen to get into the bloodstream.

As we explore numerous dessert options, we recognise that diabetic persons are often left with something that is rather tasteless. But there is hope to be healthy and happy while you eat. No longer will you perceive eating as being trapped behind bars but rather as being set free from imprisonment and diving into indulgence with excitement.

It is time to experience transformation and welcome the new, healthier you. Eating healthy does not have to be mundane — it should be enjotable.

Here is a simple and delicious healthy recipe that you can try at home:

Ingredients for recipe

1 head lettuce (remove the core)

2 tbsp ricotta cheese

1 piece cooked chicken breast

2 tbsp dressing of your choice

Directions:

1) Wash lettuce and pat dry.

2) Open three pieces of lettuce and place flat on plate.

3) Apply dressing to lettuce then layer with chicken

4) Add cheese.

5) Roll lettuce wrap and use toothpicks to secure, cut in half and serve with leftover dressing.

Present on plate and enjoy!!!

Chrystal Blackhall is a professional chef and self-educated health and wellness consultant. She strives to educate others on how to prepare delicious foods that not only taste good but are good for you. In aligninging her passions for cooking and fitness, she is in the process of writing an e-book titled Cultivating a Healthier You, which entails recipes and an exercise regime. She is also CEO of Flowing Milk and Honey Delicacies, which specialises in various pastries and appetisers and caters to individuals and small-scale events. Flowing Milk and Honey Delicacies can customise everything on the menu to meet your dietary needs and preferences. Contact: (876) 457-3400. Instagram: flowing milk and honey delicacies. E-mail: flowingmilkandhoneydelicacies@gmail.com