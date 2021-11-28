Time to combat ageism

Time to combat ageismSunday, November 28, 2021
|
EVERY person has the right to a life that is free from ageism, said the World Health Organization (WHO).
“Throughout the ages, change-makers around the world joined forces to spread the message, and we're inspired by what we've been able to achieve together:
• 750+ tweets throughout the ageism campaign
• 6.9 million people reached online
• 100+ resources, projects, events, and more about ageism shared through the Decade Platform,” the WHO said about its campaign to stamp out ageism and its impact.
“But it doesn't end here! The journey to create #AWorld4AllAges is just beginning, and it's up to all of us to keep the global movement growing.
Said the WHO: “Whether you're an older person or younger person, or working in government, media, academia, civil society, the private sector and beyond, it's time to stand together to combat ageism.”
