Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives

COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe, effective and life-saving. Like all vaccines, they do not fully protect everyone who is vaccinated, and we do not yet know how well they can prevent people from transmitting the virus to others.

So as well as getting vaccinated, we must also continue with other measures to fight the pandemic.

All COVID-19 vaccines approved by World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing have been through randomised clinical trials to test their quality, safety and efficacy. To be approved, vaccines are required to have a high efficacy rate of 50 per cent or above. After approval, they continue to be monitored for ongoing safety and effectiveness. But what is the difference between efficacy and effectiveness?

A vaccine's efficacy is measured in a controlled clinical trial and is based on how many people who got vaccinated developed the 'outcome of interest' (usually disease) compared with how many people who got the placebo (dummy vaccine) developed the same outcome. Once the study is complete, the numbers of sick people in each group are compared, in order to calculate the relative risk of getting sick depending on whether or not the subjects received the vaccine. From this we get the efficacy — a measure of how much the vaccine lowered the risk of getting sick. If a vaccine has high efficacy, a lot fewer people in the group who received the vaccine got sick than the people in the group who received the placebo.

So, for example, let's imagine a vaccine with a proven efficacy of 80 per cent. This means that — out of the people in the clinical trial — those who received the vaccine were at a 80 per cent lower risk of developing disease than the group who received the placebo. This is calculated by comparing the number of cases of disease in the vaccinated group versus the placebo group. An efficacy of 80 per cent does not mean that 20 per cent of the vaccinated group will become ill.

— Source: PAHO