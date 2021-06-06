What is a reverse mortgage, and is it right for you?

PETAL James, chief of branches at JN Bank, says a reverse mortgage can provide much-needed funds for seniors whose net worth is mostly tied up in the value of their home.

“It allows a homeowner to convert part of the equity in their home into cash without having to sell their property instantly,” James said.

She further explained that the proceeds from this loan can be used to supplement the borrower's income, to pay monthly utility bills, as well as medical and other living expenses.

“If you are a retired homeowner, who is 65 years or older and in need of money for your monthly living expenses, then a reverse mortgage is an option to consider,” James said. “Essentially, the homeowner would be borrowing against the value of their home and would receive the funds as fixed monthly payments for a specific period.”

She noted that unlike a forward mortgage — the type used to buy a home — a reverse mortgage doesn't require the homeowner to make any monthly loan payments. Instead, the entire loan balance and interest become due and payable at the end of the reverse loan period, which is agreed on by the borrower and the lender.

“At JN Bank, we offer a few options – two, three, four, or five years,” James stated. “Therefore, the loan period would be no more than five, but a minimum of two years.”

She said a part of the discussion that the bank will have with a potential borrower is how they plan to repay this loan at the end of the reverse mortgage period. “This is called the exit strategy. Now it could be converted into an equity loan or you could add a guarantor in the form of a family member to the loan. This means the homeowner's children, or other family members, may agree to repay the loan on their behalf,” she explained.

James also said that there are situations where people have opted to sell their property to repay the loan. “In this case, the person may decide to downgrade, so, for example, they own a five-bedroom home and decide to sell, pay off their reverse mortgage, and purchase a smaller property,” she informed.

The banker added that a part of the qualification process is for the bank or lending institution to assess the existing property to determine its marketability.

JN Bank, said James, offers a reverse mortgage on a case-by-case basis. “This is highly dependent on the marketability of the collateral and the reverse mortgage exit strategy offered by the borrower,” she said.