When each tick of the clock brings you closer to retirement

An increasing number of employees and self-employed individuals in their 50s have recognised that they are at a time in their life when each tick of the clock brings them closer to retirement years. Many would want to retire early, but the high cost of living and insufficient long-term investment remain a deterrent

At a retirement seminar, I was asked by a government employee who is on contract to compute an income projection for her retirement. She is 55 years old, a contributor to a personal pension plan with 10 years to normal retirement and is concerned that her pension will not be enough for her to maintain the standard of living of her working years. When showed the projected returns on her investment at age 65 she became optimistic that she can have the lifestyle she desired. Pre-retirees should ensure that stocks are included in their investment portfolio mix for long-term investing. That's a sure way to beat inflation. The longer one invests in stocks, the less risky the investment becomes. Don't worry about losing money; be concerned about losing time. Patience, discipline, and perseverance are characteristics every successful investor possesses. Long-term investments are needed to supplement pension income in retirement.

Real estate is another long-term asset that increases in value over time and provide retirement income through property sale, downsizing, short-term and long-term rental income. Funds earned from investing in the stock market can be used to pay off mortgages, purchase real estate, and establish small businesses.

Be prepared, however, for the attendant costs and risks, such as ongoing maintenance costs, property tax, and insurance. Studies proved that retirees with streams of income, including income from pension plans are able to live comfortably in retirement, and some retirees amass wealth during the retirement years. Since pension plans provide a fixed lifelong income, then securing formal pensions should be a must-have for employees and the self-employed. During times of recession, a fixed income remains useful.

Recently, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke underscored the fact that nearly 20 per cent of Jamaica's working population contributes to a pension plan. He expressed the view that more people should take responsibility for planning for their retirement. The Government plans to introduce wide-ranging pension reforms that will give flexibility and offer more options to contributors and this could ultimately influence greater participation of people in pension funds. Dr Clarke stated that most participants in pension funds are government workers.

Government employees

Even though private sector workers are lagging behind as pension contributors, I believe the time has come for the authorities to do more for government employees in regards to investing in pension funds. The pending pension reforms should provide for a separation of employees' pension contributions from the consolidated fund.

A managed investment fund could be a game changer for employees' pension contributions that could revolutionise government pension fund management and reduce social instability. The earlier employees start contributing to a pension plan, the greater will be the pension payouts. Time and compound interest are important ingredients in creating wealth and financial freedom. What is the financial lifestyle that you envision for your retirement? Having an experienced and qualified financial advisor to review your retirement plan periodically will help you to stay on track. In a recent discussion on retirement planning, a young private sector employee shared with me that he has reviewed his income and expenditure and recognised that he has been wasting money. He now plans to invest a significant portion of his earnings monthly as he sees his family members in their 60s struggling to survive. So what's his next step? Having consulted with me, he will now invest his financial resources in the investment vehicle that will create the financial freedom he desires. Long-term investments hold the key to financial security.

– Grace G McLean is financial advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her gmclean@bpmfinancial and visit the website: www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self. E-mail her at livingaboveself@gmail.com