WHO clinical consortium on healthy ageing meets

THE Clinical Consortium on Healthy Ageing (CCHA), a forum of global experts that advances research and clinical practice related to healthy ageing, established by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, met last month.

The consortium's 2021 meeting was held virtually for the second year in a row, and saw approximately 70 experts from all regions around the world joining the meeting, alongside around 30 colleagues from WHO's headquarters, regional and country offices.

Objectives of the meeting were to:

1. Inform activities of the Decade of Healthy Ageing;

2. Discuss findings from the validation study of the intrinsic capacity concept;

3. Report on the ready phase results of the Integrated Care for Older People approach implementation pilot study and discuss the next phase;

4. Introduce work on oral health; and

5. Discuss the continuum of care for healthy ageing.

The meeting was organised around six panel discussions involving 21 speakers from a range of disciplines and geographic areas.

Participants considered how the work of the CCHA can contribute to the implementation of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing 2021-30. Speakers shared highlights of key areas of work for the decade, including the launch of the first global report on ageism; the development of the decade platform, an inclusive, collaborative space where knowledge can be accessed, shared, and interacted with; and work to develop an M&E framework to monitor the decade.

And participants heard about the growing interest in gerosciences which are aimed at addressing biological ageing to prevent or delay the onset of chronic conditions, and in new approaches to measuring the impact of exposure to the environment.

The increasing burden of oral disease, particularly in low-and middle-income countries was also highlighted, and it was pointed out that oral health is critical for healthy ageing. The new resolution on oral health approved by World Health Assembly provides an opportunity to bring together the agendas of oral health and care for older people.