WHO points to gaps in hypertension

ALTHOUGH it is straightforward to diagnose and relatively easy to treat the condition with low-cost drugs, a World Health Organization (WHO) study has revealed significant gaps in diagnosis and treatment. In fact, about 580 million people with hypertension (41 per cent of women and 51 per cent of men) were unaware of their condition because they were never diagnosed.

The study also indicated that more than half of people (53 per cent of women and 62 per cent of men) with hypertension, or a total 720 million people, were not receiving the treatment that they need. Blood pressure was controlled, which means medicines were effective in bringing blood pressure to normal ranges, in fewer than one in four women and one in five men with hypertension.

Professor Majid Ezzati, senior author of the study and Professor of Global Environmental Health at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, said: “Nearly half a century after we started treating hypertension, which is easy to diagnose and treat with low-cost medicines, it is a public health failure that so many of the people with high blood pressure in the world are still not getting the treatment they need.”

Men and women in Canada, Iceland and the Republic of Korea were most likely to receive medication to effectively treat and control their hypertension, with more than 70 per cent of those with hypertension receiving treatment in 2019. Comparatively, men and women in sub-Saharan Africa, central, south and south-east Asia, and Pacific island nations are the least likely to be receiving medication. Treatment rates were below 25 per cent for women, and 20 per cent for men, in a number of countries in these regions, creating a massive global inequity in treatment.

Encouragingly, some middle-income countries have successfully scaled up treatment, and are now achieving better treatment and control rates than most high-income nations. For example, Costa Rica and Kazakhstan now have higher treatment rates than most higher-income countries.