WHO technical advisory group to measure, monitor and evaluation UN Decade of Healthy Ageing

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has established a new technical advisory group on the measurement, monitoring and evaluation of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030).

This multidisciplinary group of 20 experts will review and assess evidence and provide recommendations to advance the measurement work related to the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing and its four action areas: a) change how we think, feel and act towards age and ageing, b) ensure that communities foster the abilities of older people, c) deliver person-centered integrated care and primary health services that are responsive to older people; and d) provide access to long-term care for older people who need it.

According to the WHO, within its normative function, it will provide evidence-informed guidance to member states to improve the health and well-being of older people. The technical advisory group will specifically advise WHO in the following areas:

1) Development of existing and new indicators for monitoring and evaluating the progress and impact of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing at all levels (global, regional, national and local);

2) Proposed methods for producing global, regional and national, and subnational estimates linked to the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing;

3) Measurement and operationalisation of new and existing indicators (eg on intrinsic capacity, functional ability and environments) linked to the Decade actions areas and related programmes or initiatives;

4) Standardisation of measures, modes of data collection, data harmonisation for comparability, data analysis across all indicators for the Decade of Healthy Ageing and guidance for decision making and capacity building in these areas at the country level.

To support the TAG and coordinate the measurement activities across the UN, WHO also established a steering group with representatives from the following UN agencies and other international organizations: the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

With the adoption of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030) by the 73rd World Health Assembly on August 3, 2020 and by the 75th General Assembly on December 14, 2020, countries have committed to 10 years of concerted and collaborative action to improve the lives of the older people (defined as age 60 years and over), their families and the communities in which they reside.

To enable countries to monitor and evaluate the decade's progress and impact, a monitoring and evaluation framework and standard set of indicators and measures are needed, said the WHO.

“These indicators should monitor healthy ageing, social determinants of health, health conditions, behaviour risks and well-being of older people. Guidance on measures, data collection, analysis and reporting are urgently needed to support global, regional and national monitoring of the actions, programmes and policies. To provide advice on the monitoring and evaluation framework, prioritising and standardising indicators and how to improve ageing and health measurement globally,” said the UN body.