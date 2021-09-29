$33-B BUDGET HIKE

The Government is to spend $15.6 billion of its proposed new supplementary expenditure budget on health and social welfare activities in an effort to cushion the heavy blows delivered by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke informed the House of Representatives yesterday.

According to Dr Clarke, a major focus of the estimates which make up the first supplementary budget for 2021/22 tabled at yesterday's sitting of the House is to provide additional resources to the health sector, increased resources for the most vulnerable, and funding for other critical areas of expenditure.

According to him, total expenditure in the 2021/22 budget is being increased by $33 billion, while total revenues are to be revised upwards by $33.5 billion for the full fiscal year. He said that the expenditure increase of $33 billion includes increases to recurrent non-debt expenditure of $27.5 billion and interest payment expenditure of $5.5 billion. Capital expenditure will remain unchanged from the annual budget approved earlier this year.

“Of the $27.5 billion increase in recurrent non-debt expenditure, 56 per cent or $15.6 billion is being allocated to the health sector, and toward support of the most vulnerable through the SERVE [Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine] Jamaica Programme,” he said.

He explained that some $3 billion captured under contingencies in the earlier approved budget for the financial year 2021/22 is being allocated to the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme. Also included is $1 billion for the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Programme, which is delivered through the CARE portal, and amounts totalling $1.48 billion for the CARE Programme and related social initiatives delivered through various ministries.

“As such, the full year's allocation to the SERVE Jamaica Programme, which is the Government's social and economic recovery programme that is designed to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to facilitate a timely recovery from the pandemic and its effects, will increase from $60 billion to $75.6 billion,” he pointed out.

The interim fiscal policy paper, which was tabled by the minister along with the estimates, noted that the $15.6 billion increase comprises $10.3 billion of increase to the health sector and $5.3 billion for targeted COVID-19 related social assistance programmes.

On other matters, he revealed that a technical team at his ministry is developing an implementation plan for the establishment of the long-awaited Fiscal Commission, which has been delayed as the Government had to shift its focus to managing the pandemic.

He also explained that the disaster risk financing policy development process will continue to benefit from World Bank assistance.

“A further draft of the policy is being prepared for submission to a subcommittee of Cabinet by the end of October. The latest draft has incorporated risk mitigation strategies related to pandemics,” he said.

Dr Clarke told the House that the outlook for the economy remains positive, with economic growth projected at four to seven per cent in the second quarter, and for the financial year 2021/22 to range between seven per cent and 10 per cent.

He said that, while the country rebuilds and recovers, it must pursue initiatives that modernise the economy, including embracing the build-out of a digital framework which opens doors to financial inclusion and less informality.

The supplementary estimates are to be sent to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee for review and should be passed by next week.