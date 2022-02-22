'Chop dem up'

Littering the stomping ground of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang with dismembered bodies of disloyal gangsters was the ultimate means of sending a message to those who had turned against accused leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan after his incarceration in 2018, according to City Puss, the shadowy Klansman gangster who is yet to be unmasked.

City Puss, one of the 33 alleged members of the criminal organisation now on trial at the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, gave his chilling proposal during a 45-minute phone call between himself, Bryan, the sole female accused Stephanie Christie otherwise called Mumma, and Witness Number One a former gang member turned State witness.

The call is one of several now being played into the records of the court which had been secretly taped by the witness who was working with the police unbeknownst to his allies.

According to City Puss, it would be a mistake to restore those he described as “Judas” (biblical figure who betrayed Jesus Christ).

“If wi draw dem in, yuh a go have problem likkle from this. If yuh deal did dem so, we nah go catch dem. Wi waah catch dem. Wi nah litter di place like wi shoulda dweet, dem [fi] find half a body, nuh just head alone or headless body, people a wonder weh di rest a di body,” he said with relish.

“Two foot, an' waaan waist, dem a search fi di head and chest an' di hand dem and we nah kill dem and dismantle dem body, wi a do it live. A so wi fi do it, parrie, drive fear, drive intimidation; people a go seh a mad man dem yah. A psyches wi a use…yah set di place…a wah different wave yuh create deh so,” added the man who, in a previous phone call with Christie and the witness, had adopted the moniker Lucifer.

The witness had told the court that City Puss adopted the name when carrying out extortion activities.

The gory plans by the man who was, at the time, behind bars for another matter were all sanctioned by Christie, who is said to be a minister of religion. At one point during the call she interrupted his musings with a shriek of excited laughter.

“So mi wah chop, chop dem up. Think a how dem style wi, think a how dem style wi,” she stated.

City Puss, in the meantime, claimed that he had been the one to kill the fathers of two men, one of whom is on trial as well, the accused Pete Miller alias Smokie.

Last week the court heard that Smokie, along with his brother Marco Miller, alias Hezzie, had been marked for death by the remnants of the gang loyal to Bryan for turning their heels against him.

“A me mek dem dash weh Crank (unidentified individual) father. Him and Smokie inna di same boat wid mi, a mi murda dem fada, dem a gwaan like dem a idiot,” he declared.

Last week in a recording played for the court, City Puss gave his prescription for the treatment of the “dawgs” versus the “Jankcrows” (carrion eating birds) — the two categories into which he had divided the gangsters who were taking sides.

“All a who yuh si a tek side, it inna dem blood, dem a corruption, yuh cyaan deal wid di two a dem same way...when yuh can stone di dawg, yuh haffi shoot di jankcrow. A so yuh haffi deal wid dem wan deh from Spanish Town,” he stated then.

He further declared that when the gang regained its footing with its leader back in the saddle a “new breed” of members would have to be recruited.

In the meantime, Christie informed the group that she had been questioned by the police. She said the lawmen believed Bryan had bought an Audi motor car and were also investigating his dealings with a particular hardware company in Spanish Town.

“Seh yuh buy di car dem inna my name. Mi seh why di man a go buy car and don't buy a house? Nuh rent di man a pay, and if fi never the little music how di man survive,” she stated. Christie, who maintained that she gave the police no ammunition for their case against her alleged leader, further said the interrogation did not fluster her as she knew they had no evidence with which to charge him.

The trial resumes at 10:00 this morning.