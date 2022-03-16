Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Tuesday warned of “very dark days ahead” for Jamaicans as the $912-billion budget tabled by the Government last week is a fantasy that lacks any real strategy to protect the country from the dangers of the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic as well as the commercial impact of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

“Very dark days are ahead for our people. The country is on the brink of a deep crisis, but this budget has very few real solutions. It is clear that this budget was put together without a strategic response to protect Jamaicans from the economic fallout of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Golding said in his contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate in Parliament.

Ignoring Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's assurances that the Government was “closely monitoring” the developments in Ukraine, and that Jamaica has the wherewithal to withstand the threats that the war posed to the economy, Golding insisted that, “There is nothing in this budget that will give protection to the people who need it most.”

He said, instead, it reminded him of the budget of March 2020, which did not account for the impact of COVID-19 and had to be substantially overhauled by a supplementary budget two months later.

“While the budget is based on a fantasy, the Jamaican people live in reality. They have to face the crisis head on, as they try to feed their families and pay their bills. At this time, reality demands that the Government cushions the crisis and give our people some ease from the heavy burdens,” Golding insisted.

He said that the Government has not protected the people from what they are facing, and has no meaningful provisions to protect them from the onslaught of looming higher prices.

“We demand that more be done to ease the burdens on the Jamaican people. The minister of finance is more worried about appeasing credit rating agencies and the capital markets than providing relief for the suffering people of Jamaica. The Jamaican people must be our priority.

“Prime Minister, make the people your priority and cushion the crisis,” the opposition leader pleaded.

Golding also suggested that the Government's boast of “no new taxes” was based on the premise that there would always be the chance of recovering lost ground in efforts to lower debt when the crisis is over. He noted that last week Tuesday Clarke had “beat his chest” in making the announcement that no new taxes would be imposed on the country. However, Golding warned Jamaicans, “Do not be fooled by the hype.”

He suggested that the “no new taxes hype” was linked to the Government's plans to collect $99 billion more in taxes in the coming financial year than it did last year.

The projected increased revenues, he insisted, would be happening in a year when many have not recovered from the economic blow delivered by the pandemic, and many more Jamaicans are facing hunger and suffering from the effects of the war in Ukraine.

“Ninety-nine billion dollars more in taxes! That is unconscionable at a time like this! We believe that the Government must rearrange the budget and find a way to give some of this $99 billion back to the people. Help the people to survive this world crisis that is overcoming us,” he suggested.

“The minister says he plans to use $2 billion to reduce the impact on some transport operators. He is yet to tell us how this will work. It was a promise that was clearly made on the fly, with no details. He is also promising a mere $750 million for care packages. Of the $99 billion in additional taxes, all he is giving back in this crisis is $2.75 billion, at a time like this when sufferation is on the land and the people are close to the brink,” Golding argued.

He said the $2.75 billion was a mere 0.1 per cent of gross domestic product, which is a drop in the bucket, as it was not enough to meet the needs of the people. As such, its impact will be minimal.

“More children will suffer... they will go to bed hungry with just a little sugar and water to wet their lips. The elderly will suffer too. Many of them have very limited funds and have already cut back significantly. Many are eating only one meal a day, if they get that. Even the fit and the strong are suffering,” he stated.

The opposition leader said that the pandemic has shown that the economy must be made more resilient to external shocks, and argued that Jamaica has tremendous potential to develop into the agricultural powerhouse of the Caribbean.

“I note that Caricom is promoting an increase in regional trade, with an emphasis on food security. Jamaica can and should lead the way in achieving this, as part of building the Jamaican Dream,” he said.

He also noted that “there has been talk about issuing permits for imported chicken parts” as a response to the rising price of locally-grown chicken, triggered by the spike in the cost of inputs, especially feed.

However, he argued that importation, when there is no shortage of local supply, would unleash unfair competition against the local industry, including many thousands of backyard growers,.

He said that undermining local producers cannot be good policy, and called on the Government to provide subsidies to reduce the cost to farmers for fertiliser, seeds, and feed for chickens and other livestock, for the duration of the current spike in inflation.

“Rather than giving up revenue by allowing imports which will unfairly compete with thousands of small farmers, give our farmers a break on their input prices to make locally-grown chicken more affordable to consumers,” he said.

He added that this could be managed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Consumer Affairs Commission, with the aid of the public, to ensure that the benefit of the subsidy is passed through to consumers.

The Budget Debate 2022/2023 will resume on Thursday at Gordon House at 2:00 pm.