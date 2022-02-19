'Lucifer' didn't trust pastor

City Puss, the alleged top-ranking member of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang who adopted the moniker Lucifer, had begun to distrust the sole female accused in the ranks of the criminal organisation, Stephanie Christie, alias Mumma, who also purports to be a woman of the cloth.

Witness Number One — a former member of the criminal organisation who has been giving evidence for the Crown — told the court on Friday that Christie, who is supposedly the pastor of a church in St Thomas, was pegged by the mysterious co-conspirator, so far only identified as City Puss in the trial, as an “informer”.

According to City Puss, Christie was behind the arrest of a number of the gang's members and had engineered a shoot-out with the police in which two of his cronies were killed.

He had voiced his suspicions during a phone call with the witness who, at the time, was working with the police unbeknownst to his former allies. The witness had recorded the phone call and it was played into the records of the court on Friday.

“Wi have her as an informer, a wah kinda position she can hold? Dat deh gyal can expect anything, ennuh bredda, a mussi house dem a go buy a farrin, a cyaan voluntary work,” City Puss is heard saying on the recording.

Asked to explain what was the substance of that comment by City Puss, Witness Number One said “Basically, he is saying Mumma is the one going on ID parades and pointing out the persons. So he is saying she is the informer, and she can't be doing it for free, dem mus' promise her something.”

That explanation by the witness triggered an exaggerated “Jeezas” from Christie, who was seated in the dock.

City Puss, continuing the reasoning behind his accusation, was further heard saying, “Mi have it all over mi head a bum like ball, maybe a she run di programme pon unnuh di odda day.”

This, the witness explained, was in reference to a deadly gun battle with the police on Garbally Drive in St Catherine after a dramatic car chase through the old capital, where two gang members were killed.

The witness, who was the third occupant of that vehicle, escaped unharmed and was taken into protective custody by the police with whom he had been working undercover since 2018 to dismantle the gang.

“Wickedest ting a di gal move di yute from weh him did deh,” City Puss stated. According to the witness “di yute” who the gangster was referring to had been his protégé called Dino. The witness said City Puss had “groomed Dino as a shooter”. He said Dino, who had been moved from Jones Avenue to a housing development in Old Harbour, had been killed along with his brother known as Cake Soap.

In the meantime, the witness further alleged that Mumma was not the only one in which City Puss was losing confidence. Included in the number of the distrusted, he said, was the accused Jahzeel Blake, alias Squeeze Eye; and the accused Fabian Johnson, also known as Crocs.

According to the witness, he was the one to tip off investigators about the gang's plan to kill Squeeze Eye. He said, based on that tip, the police had taken Squeeze Eye into custody. The witness said Squeeze Eye had been marked for death because it was felt he was a snitch and as such alleged gang leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan wanted him dead.

Also on Friday, Bryan was heard during a phone call with the witness expressing confidence that he could not be prosecuted, or that there was no witness who could peg him, similar to the way in which his rival, Tesha Miller, had been pegged by a witness, also a former gang member. The testimony of that witness helped in the conviction of Miller, who is now serving a life sentence.

“Watch yah now, watch yah now, dem come so bupp, yuh si if somebody a go be a witness, dem haffi go inna di gang from Miller time fi really be a good witness, yuh undastan mi? Fi seh a me split di gang from Miller dat a di wickedest ting weh dem nuh have,” Bryan is heard saying.

“A 2014 di law (anti-gang legislation) come in, so nutting before 2014 can't be used against me,” Bryan said calculatingly.

During Thursday's sitting of the court, the witness testified that City Puss had adopted the moniker Lucifer when carrying out his extortion activities.

The information emerged while the witness was providing details about a discussion during a phone call about a property that Christie had occupied but was being claimed by relatives, to her chagrin.

“So right dere an den now, mi a go waan yuh haffi page one a dem,” Christie said.

City Puss, whom the witness has described as “evil”, responded, “Cyaan use dem style deh pon wi, yuh mad? Get mi a number mek mi chat to dem. Yeah man, from mi call dem and tell dem a Lucifer, man, mi nuh ha nuh wing yah now, man. Lucifer, man. Back up offa man ting.”

When Christie added, “Di man dem mek mi uncomfortable,” City Puss, for good measure, said “Yow, mi seh jus' get di number.”

The trial of the 33 people accused of being members of the gang resumes on Monday morning at 10:00.