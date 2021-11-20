Government backbencher Heroy Clarke's plan to take to Parliament a motion calling for DNA paternity testing at birth is being embraced by some Jamaicans who have indicated concern that “too much jacket a run” — a reference to the practice of some women subjecting men to paternity fraud.

On November 9 Clarke, the Member of Parliament for St James Central, claimed that there were statistics showing that giving children to random men was one of the main causes of domestic violence. However, that claim has been rubbished by some social commentators.

According to Clarke, he is hoping that the proposed measure will put an end to the practice of women knowingly giving 'jackets' to men, a situation that he said can likely result in psychological damage to the child.

On Thursday, the Jamaica Observer spoke with a number of people on the streets of the Corporate Area on the topic and they all agreed that the test ought to be done.

One man said a lot of men have been tricked by mothers, some of whom drag the men through the Family Court to demand child support. He also claimed that the “system” is quick to arrest men for child support and take sides with women even if they fabricate stories.

He said that only biological fathers should be placed under that kind of pressure and embarrassment when they delay financial support or refuse to maintain the children.

“Di test fi do, because too much jacket a run and as the woman run go down a Family Court dem run come fi yuh, bawling wid police and gwaan di most way. My first babymother tell the judge seh mi never give my youth nothing yet from him born. Dem time deh him was around 12. Before my son reach four mi buy him a king-size bed, a dresser, and how much things, and she tek dem and do what she want to do wid dem. My son ask fi a Clarks and mi give him and she dash it weh. Di judge realise seh mi and him have a bond,” he told the Observer.

“The first day mi deh a Family Court and mi hear a woman seh she did have a babyfather and she carry him and as she win him so and a look fi collect the money the bwoy go dead. She nuh business 'bout nothing more, a just di money,” he claimed.

Here are the views of other Jamaicans with whom the Observer spoke.

Fitzroy Thompson

I think so, because sometimes some of the ladies might go with Tom and Dick. Me woulda seh dweet because nothing nuh wrong with it. Me agree wid it. You will inna di house wid har and have it seh a your baby and when you check it, a nuh your own. We have too much unwanted pickney.

Tamia Benjamin

I think it makes sense. You should do it, even if you both are married and you know seh a him a di father.

Shadae Broderick

It makes sense because nowadays too many females are giving the wrong child or children to different men, which I don't think is right. Imagine investing in a child and then you find out that child is not yours.

Browning

Of course, because many of the children don't know them real father. The women get up and have all these children and don't even know who the father is. How would you feel if you send fi your child from foreign and is not your child? How you and the child going to feel?

Phillip

It must be done. Men must be given a chance to declare themselves from early so he can put himself in order right away. When my pickney dem a born mi go stand up deh and look. The doctor asked if I could manage it. It was pure blood and excitement, but I had to be there to see.

Chucky

Di test fi do before dem come out wid di baby. Some a di woman dem gi di man dem jacket so dem need fi tek it.

Edwin Rowe

Based on what mi see in my surroundings mi think that a di right thing fi do so you know if the kid is yours from day one. That means you won't have to spend this whole heap a money. After a certain amount a years and you reach a foreign and can't file fi your pickney, mi think dat a di right thing fi do. Mi nuh see nothing wrong wid dat.

Jacqueline Brown

I totally agree with that. Is so you will know who these children belong to because some children born and not getting the right father. If you find out early, the matter can settle, but when you take care of that child from in the stomach and the child goes to basic school, high school, and start college and you spend a lot of money and then you find out is not your child... It is better to find out the issue from the hospital so it can be dealt with.

Antsman

DNA test fi do, because some a di woman dem a Delilah. Some a dem a player and some a dem a joker. Some woman real, but nowadays everybody a trickster and player so mi feel it fi gwaan.

Macka

Yes, because the woman dem so unfair. Too much jacket a run, so I believe DNA fi done on all a dem. Better yuh find out from early more than go fi 18 years and yuh find out that time. If yuh did a spend pon di belly for the nine months, yuh demand back some a di money. Tek DNA right away.