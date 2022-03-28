'We want in on Senate'

New York, USA — A rehashed proposal by Opposition Leader Mark Golding that the Jamaican Senate be expanded to include representation from the Diaspora has again struck a chord among nationals in the United States who want to see it done.

At the same time, Diaspora leaders are tempering their expectation, saying that it is not the first time an Opposition leader has made such a proposal, only for it to slip their minds once they gain power.

The Diaspora leaders are expected to raise the question with Prime Minister Andrew Holness this Friday when he is hosted by Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks in her growing “Let's Connect” series.

Dr Allan Cunningham, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the southern US, which covers Florida, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, described the proposal as “a very good recommendation which has my wholehearted support”.

“The Diaspora has invested in and continues to invest heavily in Jamaica, and we would welcome any opportunity to be part of the decision-making and policy implementation of the country, “ he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

Cunningham said that there are competent and qualified members within the Diaspora who could and were ready to make a serious contribution to the country, and Senate representation would be a meaningful route to take.

Credible estimates put the Jamaican Diaspora at between 965,000 people in the US, 800,000 in Canada, and 420,000 in the United Kingdom.

Supporting Golding's recommendation, Dr Karren Dunkley the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the north-east US, said: “The Diaspora Northeast USA concurs with the resurrected call to have an independent member of the Senate represent the views of the Diaspora.

“We want to engage with our beloved country, not only as fiscal sponsors or implementators of projects, but also as visionary thinkers with ideas that can further translate into policy instruments, options, and action plans.”

She added: “We believe that facilitating a senator for Diaspora representation can imbue Jamaicans with access to the knowledge and expertise of its nationals overseas who are focused on national development and nation-building.”

Dunkley also had some criticisms concerning the issue, however. Like others, she questioned why the proposal to include Senate representation from the Diaspora only seemed to become expedient when a party is in Opposition, thereby making the recommendation questionable.

Head of the Jamaica Progressive League — an affiliate of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) — Sadie Campbell supported the idea of Senate membership, noting that she believed the Diaspora should have a seat at the table.

Campbell, however, was unsure about how the individual to be added to the Senate would be chosen, and cautioned that the issue would have to be carefully thought through.

Ambassador Marks, though not addressing the Senate representation issue, said that the upcoming virtual town hall would give the prime minister an opportunity to interact directly with members of the Diaspora.

Holness will be joined on the programme by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who has portfolio responsibility for the Diaspora.

Well known activist Irwine Clare said that he, too, welcomed the proposal, but noted that it was not a new one, adding: “My concern is that both parties have made similar calls while in Opposition, but does nothing while in Government.”

He said that similar sentiments were expressed by Prime Minister Holness while in Opposition, and while he would not question the sincerity of Golding's proposal, he hoped serious consideration would be given to the matter this time round.

“It would demonstrate a seriousness on the part of both parties about the engagement of the Diaspora in nation-building,” Clare reasoned.

Commenting on the proposal, former Diaspora representative for the north-east US, Patrick Beckford, said, while the Opposition leader's proposal merits consideration, he feels “A reform of the constitution allowing for the election of, rather than the current appointment of senators should be considered.”

“Each parish, depending on the size of their population, should have a Senate representative. Representation from the Diaspora at the level of the Senate is also necessary and should be looked at carefully,” he said.

The Let's Connect with Audrey Marks forum will give the prime minister ample opportunity to respond to the question being asked by the Diaspora leaders, they said.

Ambassador Marks, for her part, said she was very pleased that the prime minister had accepted her invitation to have a direct conversation with members of the Diaspora, given the important role that they continue to play in supporting many vital areas of the Jamaican economy.

Ambassador Marks stressed that, as the Government of Jamaica shifted its focus to post-COVID-19 recovery and building back stronger, “we believe this forum is a good opportunity to remind Jamaicans abroad of the reasons they should still choose Jamaica, not only as their preferred destination for travel in 2022, but also a primary opportunity for investment in Jamaica”.

The prime minister is also expected to highlight the island's development at 60 years of Independence with a focus on development and investment. It is expected that he will give an update on the recovering tourism industry and outline the efforts being made to facilitate expanded Diaspora participation in the overall economy.

Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks enables members of the Diaspora to communicate directly with the ambassador about matters affecting their lives in the USA and also stay up to date with the Government's policies and programmes, as well as the Washington-based embassy's activities.

Ambassador Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests, including US government officials, key players in various local and international organisations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.