He's a 22-year-old university student who is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

However, despite the many warnings to continue practising safety and prevention measures, such as mask-wearing, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the young man adopted a more relaxed approach, attending parties for weeks with about eight of his friends — all unmasked. He eventually contracted the novel coronavirus.

It did not stop there.

The 22-year-old, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer on condition of anonymity, said he infected one of his female friends. She, in turn, passed the dreaded virus to her mother.

Though the young man experienced only mild symptoms, the young woman and her mother were not so lucky. The two had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — and experienced severe symptoms.

Now, he has one word of advice for everyone: “Wear yuh damn mask!”

The youngster told the Observer that he received the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on April 13, and then the second dose on June 20. He explained that after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, he attended a series of parties, twice weekly, until the end of July. He and his friends, he admitted, disregarded the COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

“I never really cared. I was just doing my own thing. My friends and I went to parties twice a week. I wore my mask to go into the parties, but when you reach inside, naturally, you just take off your mask because you can't drink with your mask on. I was vaccinated, so I didn't really pay much attention [to COVID-19],” he said yesterday.

However, on July 29, his days of partying came to a halt, as things took an ugly turn.

The young man said he started to experience mild symptoms associated with the virus, which lasted until the Emancipation period. During that time, a female friend spent some time with him at his home.

The symptoms, he said, included a sore throat and runny nose, which he assumed were associated with a common cold.

“I was at a party the night before [July 28] and I came in the following morning at 2:00, took a shower, and then went to bed. When I woke up later on, I had a sore throat then I started sneezing. I didn't pay it any mind because I was thinking it must be a cold, so I stayed in and took some Panadol,” he said.

He told the Observer that the week following Emancipation Day, one of his friends from the group of eight partygoers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That's when his other friends started admitting that they, too, had been experiencing the same symptoms as him the friend who tested positive for the virus. He said they used that test to conclude that they had all been exposed to the virus.

“I caught COVID and I didn't know. But by then the girl that was staying with me already went to her home. She came the Saturday and went back to her home the Tuesday. My friend [from the group] tested positive on Wednesday,” he explained.

He said when his female friend left his home she started experiencing severe symptoms of the virus. He said, along with her mother, they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“She said she had some symptoms like chest pains, felt weak, and had difficulties breathing. And I was saying, 'Jah know?' Because I [realised that I] gave it to her and she gave it to her mom, who has hypertension,” he recounted.

Explaining the ordeal, which he said made him feel “bad”, the youngster noted: “Mi fret nuff, especially when she told me that her mom caught it, because I was saying that if anything should happen [to her mom] it would be my fault. I started to give her extra attention, because she was even telling me that she was afraid to sleep as she feared not waking up. So, I had to be there with her,” he said.

Luckily, he said the young woman and her mother were not hospitalised and have since recovered.

After that experience, the young man is now encouraging others to continue observing the COVID-19 infection prevention protocols, even after being vaccinated.

“Even though you might not know that you have a high chance of transmitting it to people, your chances of contracting certain symptoms that are problematic to you are mitigated tremendously. Even if you're still vaccinated, wear your mask. You should do that to protect yourself and others. I started behaving better because that was selfishness. [My friend] and her mother could have lost their lives and I couldn't live with that,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people should continue wearing masks and practise social distancing, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, especially amid the spread of the Delta variant and high levels of community transmission in many places.

Further, WHO said, while most COVID-19 vaccines are thought to largely protect against all known variants, none is 100 per cent effective.