2021 farewell

Thirty-eight-year-old Allison Findlay sits at the Kingston waterfront watching the final sunset of 2021 yesterday as seagulls glide across the evening sky.

Findlay said last year was challenging for her, especially because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn't experience a lot of things that I wanted to because we had to obey the law,” she told the Jamaica Observer in reference to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State to help limit spread of the virus.

Findlay said she's hoping that this year will be much better as she wants to further her education to become a medical doctor.

Also at the waterfront yesterday was Yaneka Lawes, who said that she, too, had a tough year.

“I'm just getting back on my feet since the curfew hours have changed,” Lawes said, adding that she's looking forward to good health, peace in the country, and “stricter measures put in place to deal with crime” this year.

She's also hoping to expand her business.

Meanwhile, Taswayne Rashrrif said 2021 was “a very challenging year” for him because the pandemic robbed him of employment opportunities.

He said he was now looking forward to a further relaxation of the curfew hours and for reductions in the number of COVID-19 cases. Additionally, he's hoping for better jobs and more community development and programmes for young people.

— Text and photo Garfield Robinson