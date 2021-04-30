2 women dead in gun attack on bus

Two women were shot dead while a third and a child were hospitalised after an attack on a bus on St John's Road in St Catherine Thursday evening.

The Jamaica Observer was told that the bus was transporting people who had attended the burial of an alleged gangster who was killed in central Kingston recently.

On their way from the burial the bus was ambushed by armed men who opened fire indiscriminately.

When the shooting ended the three women and the child were found nursing gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where the two women were pronounced dead and the other woman and the child rushed into surgery.