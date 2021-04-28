A National gift

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The University of the West Indies Principal Dale Webber (second left) and Professor Michael Taylor (left) of the university's Faculty of Science and Technology express appreciation to National Baking Company Foundation Chairman Brian Jardim (second right) and National Baking Company Chairman Gary “Butch” Hendrickson for the foundation's donation of over $159 million towards The UWI's BOOST Programme for STEM educators made yesterday at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT