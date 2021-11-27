ANGER AND DEFIANCE

The Opposition's vote against an extension of the states of emergency has triggered furious debate across the country.

Some Jamaicans have painted the Opposition as reckless, given the spiralling crime rate in the island, while others say the Government's resorting to the the measure served no purpose as it was not working.

Meanwhile, People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding yesterday strongly defended the Opposition's position and said he doesn't think the PNP will pay a political price for it because Jamaican people will see through the politics that is being played by the Government.

Earlier this week, however, the powerful Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica gave the SOEs its full support.

