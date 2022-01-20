PHOTO: ATL Automotive opens US$3-m body shop

Adam Stewart (centre), executive chairman of ATL Automotive Group, cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the launch of ATL Automotive Bodyworks in Montego Bay, St James, Wednesday. From left: Patrick Wilson, group managing director at ATL Automotive; Councillor Dwight Crawford, of the Montego Bay Municipial Corporation; Janet Silvera, president, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce; Marlene Malahoo Forte, minister of legal and constitutional affairs; Audley Shaw, minister of transport and mining; Petrena Purser, head of

business at ATL Automotive West; Senator Janice Allen, Opposition spokesperson on tourism; and Councillor Richard Vernon, deputy mayor of Montego Bay, join in the occasion. (Photo: Andredesignz Young)