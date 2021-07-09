PHOTO: Bullets galore!

Friday, July 09, 2021

A forensic investigator carries a bagful of bullet casings collected at the residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday. The casings indicate that high-powered weapons were used in the gun attack. (Photo: AP)

