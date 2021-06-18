PHOTO: Bunny Wailer send-off

Friday, June 18, 2021

Abijah Livingston delivers a tribute in song to his father, Neville O'Riley Livingston, at yesterday's celebration of the life and legacy of the man known in Jamaica and around the world as Bunny Wailer or Jah B, a member of the famous Wailing Wailers which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, both of whom pre-deceased him. The memorial service was held at Perry's Funeral Chapel in St Catherine. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

