Chasing more
Jamaica in 3 finals todayFriday, August 06, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Olympic Games medal hunt continues here on Friday night (Friday morning Jamaica time) when the nation will be represented in three finals.
First up will be Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod in the women's 400m final set for 7:25 am.
The women's 4x100m relay final is scheduled for 8:30 am and Jamaica is expected to include the gold and silver medallists from the women's 100m final, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce — a move that could see the Jamaicans challenge the US's world record of 40.82 seconds achieved at the London 2012 Games.
The men's 4x100m relay final will bring the curtain down on the day of track and field inside the Olympic Stadium at 8:50 am.
Jevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville conquered heat one in a season's best 37.82 seconds and will be looking to secure a medal, having dominated the event for the past three Olympic cycles with the great Usain Bolt leading the way.
Jamaica's opening interest today will be the men's 4x400m relay heats at 6:25 am.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy