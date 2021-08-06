Chasing more

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Olympic Games medal hunt continues here on Friday night (Friday morning Jamaica time) when the nation will be represented in three finals.

First up will be Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod in the women's 400m final set for 7:25 am.

The women's 4x100m relay final is scheduled for 8:30 am and Jamaica is expected to include the gold and silver medallists from the women's 100m final, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce — a move that could see the Jamaicans challenge the US's world record of 40.82 seconds achieved at the London 2012 Games.

The men's 4x100m relay final will bring the curtain down on the day of track and field inside the Olympic Stadium at 8:50 am.

Jevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville conquered heat one in a season's best 37.82 seconds and will be looking to secure a medal, having dominated the event for the past three Olympic cycles with the great Usain Bolt leading the way.

Jamaica's opening interest today will be the men's 4x400m relay heats at 6:25 am.