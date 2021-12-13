LEGAL manoeuvres are now under way to have Jamaica extradite Colombian Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios to the United States to answer to gun charges.

Palacios, an ex-Colombian army officer, has been described as a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and is also wanted by law enforcement agencies in Haiti and Colombia.

He was arrested in Jamaica on October 11 and convicted of illegally entering the island. He was fined $8,000 or five days in prison and ordered deported.

But before the deportation order was executed, local authorities discovered that Palacios was allegedly linked to the July 7 killing of Moïse, who was beaten and shot multiple times inside his private residence reportedly by 28 mercenaries — 26 of them Colombians.

Since then there has been a diplomatic stand-off involving Jamaica, Colombia, and Haiti over who should get custody of the alleged mercenary.

With no extradition treaty in place between Jamaica and either of the two countries, Colombian authorities have argued that he should be deported to his home country, while the Haitians are adamant that he should be extradited to Port-au-Prince where a wanted bulletin had been issued for Palacios, whom it claimed had travelled to the country at least one day before the assassination of Moïse.

Haiti's Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph, in a letter to Jamaica and Colombia, requested that Palacios be sent to Haiti.

Joseph reportedly requested mutual legal assistance to advance the probe into the assassination of Moïse.

Jamaican Government officials last month confirmed that documentation was received from Colombia and Haiti seeking to take custody of Palacios, but no decision had been made as to which of the two countries he would be deported or extradited.

But in a twist last week, Jamaica Observer sources indicated that the US was the most likely destination for Palacios, who remains in a maximum security facility locally.

“There has been the sharing of diplomatic notes from Haiti and Colombia requesting that Palacios be turned over to them but a formal extradition request has now come from the US and it seems he could be on his way to that country in short order,” a Government source said.

According to the source, it would be less of a diplomatic headache if Palacios were extradited to the US than if Jamaica were to make a choice between Haiti and Colombia.

An official announcement is expected from the Jamaican Government this week.