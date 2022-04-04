SEVERAL business owners at New Forum Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine, spent Sunday morning viewing scenes of devastation after a fire of unknown origin ravaged a section of the establishment overnight.

The blaze delivered the third blow in four months to Blossom “Plummy” Page, who owns and operates Ocean View Sports Bar and Restaurant at the fishing village, leaving her trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces.

“Right now it's three times from the year start I am having loss. In February, in March, and now. In February about $700,000 plus loss, March about $1.5 million, and now is about $2 million as half of the building is burnt down,” she said.

According to Page, she had closed her bar a mere hour before the blaze started and returned as quickly as she got to call to assist with efforts to control the fire.

But her biggest disappointment is that while she was scrambling to save what she could from her bar, people were busy looting her establishment.

“I got a shocking phone call minutes after 2:00 am saying the block I am on is on fire, and I jump up and come here and this is what I saw. All of the back part off the building burn down. Meanwhile an assistant punch out part of the building at the side to come in and see if we could save something they were looting and also putting the bottle liquors in their vehicle,” Page said.

She added: “The whole back is burnt down, so there is nothing to close up the other half. I am not sure if I am going home; I guess I am going to be here because I have stuff still leave in there and this is my business. This is where I get my bread from — nowhere else — so right now mi have to start clean up. That's the best I can do as there is no help from nowhere, and I am not sure if we are getting any either. Mi nuh know, it really devastating; we don't know.”

The blaze destroyed 12 businesses in the fishing village resulting in an estimated loss of $16 million, according to District Officer Norman Purrier of the Portmore fire station, who said they received a call about the fire approximately 2:00 am.

“On our arrival we saw multiple buildings fully ablaze. The unit quickly engaged to extinguish the [fire] and at this point in time I cannot say what caused the fire,” said a firefighter who was on the scene.

Natasha Hutchinson, owner of a cookshop destroyed in the early morning blaze, was visibly shaken. “Weh mi a go do now, mi no have a job, this a my job,” she lamented. “Every day mi deh ya so a do mi work. Mi nuh like sit down, mi like work fi mi self. Mi likkle livelihood gone now, mi no have no other source. This mi do every day.”

Nordia Samuels, a fisherwoman who lives at the fishing village, said she was counting her blessings as she had plans to go fishing Saturday night but had changed her mind.

“I was supposed to go to sea last night, but it come in like God just say don't go, and mi nuh bother go. I give God thanks, because mi yute a 13, him woulda probably bun up in deh. I was in there sleeping and when mi hear dem bawl out 'fire! fire!', mi grab mi yute and run out. But now mi no have no weh fi sleep. Mi engine burn up, everything burn up — fridge, TV, clothes dem, mi boat engine, cylinder and stove in the shop. The only thing save is what me have on and what mi son have on,” she said.

Another victim, Tina Francis, said that she had closed her shop but returned as she had left her cellphone and, due to frequent break-ins, she chose to retrieve it.

“When I go in the shop I was wondering why the shop so hot, then I hear someone bawl out 'fire!' We thought it was coming from a shop beside us so we kick off the door, but it was not that shop. The fire was already in the roof of every building coming down.

“I started to wet up inside my shop and tek out all the gas pan put outside. Everything gone up in flames. I lose more than $3 million. I do consignment on liquor and I stock my bar separate from other business mi do, run a restaurant — mi fridge dem, stove, everything. Burn up zinc is all we have left.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Ian Purrier, from the Community Safety and Security Branch of the St Catherine South Police Division, said the police got a call about 2:05 am and responded to find a group of shops engulfed in flames.

He said the police are giving support and doing their best in serving and protecting the people as they have just launched the New Forum Fishing Village Beach Watch and those affected were part of the launch.