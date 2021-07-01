DOCS SICK?

Reports reaching the Jamaica Observer indicate that several medical professionals intend to call in sick today as the public health sector reels from a number of human resource challenges.

Just last week, president of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) Mindi Fitz-Henley made a public outcry that a number of doctors would be without signed contracts, beginning today.

In May, JMDA officers sparked concern about delays in the payment of gratuities as well as some salaries.

Meanwhile, checks by the Observer last night revealed that many recent graduates have not received the green light to begin their internships.

The circumstances have not officially been deemed industrial action, but the health system may face serious delays if these threats materialise, according to a source. Patients who seek health care at public hospitals and clinics are the ones likely to be most affected.