Don't let them off

THE Government is being urged to move urgently in the new year to amend the Domestic Violence Act so as to make it easier for perpetrators to be convicted even if the victim decides not to continue with the case.

Opposition junior shadow spokeswoman on gender Krystal Tomlinson is advocating what she has describes as a “no-drop policy” for domestic violence cases.

According to Tomlinson, this would move Jamaica to a position of evidence-based prosecution, which would proceed even if the victim stops cooperating with the police and/or prosecutors.

In June, 23-year-old Stephina “Apple” Ralston asked the court to drop charges against her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, who is accused of hacking her to near death with a kitchen knife on Thursday, April 15.

Tomlinson argued that Ralston's case is not unusual and pointed to reports that some 90 per cent of the domestic violence cases that make it to court do not go beyond the first hearing as the abused cease to cooperate with the police to bring evidence against their abusers.

“It is within this context that I am making a proposal for the Parliament to amend the Domestic Violence Act to allow for special, evidence-based prosecution of domestic violence cases, so abusers do not escape conviction because of limited or no cooperation from their victims,” Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer.

“Evidence-based prosecution shifts the burden from the victim to the State to build a case that can be successfully prosecuted. Because of its emphasis, if one element of the evidence, which would be the victim's testimony, is missing, that would not be sufficient to weaken the case, as is our current reality,” argued Tomlinson.

She added that by changing the law it would allow the evidence — and not so much the victim — to lead the cases.

“Evidence that would include 119 phone calls; video evidence; photo evidence; testimony from the police to whom the matter was initially reported; the doctor who saw the victim; the child or children in the house who witnessed something, or the neighbours. All of those things could be used to create a strong case to secure successful prosecution and get the result that we want, which is for an abuser to be unable to escape the law because of any emotional trauma, fear or shame that a victim would carry which would prevent them from participating in the case,” declared Tomlinson, who has the support of a number of gender activists.

Among them is co-founder and executive director of the female support group Eve for Life, Joy Crawford, who told the Observer that she is 100 per cent behind the introduction of a no-drop policy.

“There are many jurisdictions that make a decision, based on the Government and the national policy, to protect our women and to honour the conventions that we have signed, and the treaties that we have signed,” said Crawford.

“When a woman is raped, when a woman is beaten, when a woman is abused, her first reaction is not to go get legal advice, her first reaction is an emotional pain, a brokenness, a humiliation… so her head space is not there.

“Her vulnerability and her dependency for many social reasons — including the ones where the society says, 'Is your fault', or 'Yuh wicked fi send yuh man go prison' — she will change her mind, she may say 'Not now' or she may say 'I am not prepared to go before the court and face more public humiliation.' There are many reasons, so that is why the State needs to stand for that woman. The State must say, 'We are protecting you because you need protection,' ” added Crawford.

Attorney-at-law Jade Williams, who has seen several victims of domestic violence, also indicated her support for a no-drop policy.

According to Williams, there are varying reasons the victims do not want to move forward with the court case, including fear and dependency on the accused.

“A woman who doesn't have, maybe, the knowledge or the economic prowess to do something on her own in order to get her out of dependency on this abuser will need help,” added Williams, the legal officer of Jamaica AIDS Support for Life, which has introduced programmes to help economic empowerment of the victims of domestic violence.