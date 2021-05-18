Five months of tears

TOMORROW will make it five months since Suzith Anderson reported her only son Oshane Crawford, a security guard, missing to the police, and she is still seeking word on the investigation that can give her some comfort or closure.

“If mi even get him bone, me will bury it and get closure,” the 43-year-old woman told the Jamaica Observer, tears streaming down her face. “But you see, without even that, mi just a bawl every day. Mi don't even have counselling; mi just a cry. [At] three o' clock a night mi get up a cry. Where is Oshane?”

Oshane was 28 years old when he went missing in December last year, and his mother fears that the worst has happened to him.

“I think he died. I dreamed it. He died,” she said, shaking her head.

“And, it's not just me. A many people him dream. Him dream my friend and show her that he got a shot in his side. Him dream me and asked for my father, saying he wanted to give him a coconut, but he couldn't touch anything.”

The distraught mother said in all the dreams her son appeared to be full of dirt, which matches the family's suspicions that he was killed and buried.

But why would anyone want to hurt Suzith's only son? She recounted the events that transpired around the time of his disappearance.

“His friends told me that Oshane and a guy had an argument because one of Oshane's friends had bought a phone from one of that guy's friends, and the two set of guys aren't friends,” she explained.

“Oshane is the type of person who would find himself in conflicts with people, but it was never anything serious, because I don't support certain things.”

Even Anderson herself was embroiled in a minor family dispute at the time when he went missing, which is why it took her three days to realise that he had disappeared from their Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine, home.

“We and him have one little thing in the yard so he was sleeping down by his friend, but his clothes were still up here so he would come and change. I last saw him on December 15. I was going out the road and he put down a piece of singing and dancing,” she recalled, smiling briefly. “Then the following Wednesday my neighbour's son said Oshane came by with three other men in a black car, and they drove down in a lane.”

It was one of Oshane's friends who pointed out that Friday that it had been a few days since he last saw Oshane, causing the mother to raise an alarm and start making calls. When she still had no answers the following evening, she filed a missing person report at the Old Harbour Police Station.

She said the matter was transferred to Portmore, where she told the officers all she knew and encouraged her son's friends to do the same. She kept returning to the stations and speaking to multiple personnel until she got frustrated.

“From I go out there and them take the photo, not even missing poster me nuh see them put up with Oshane. A me put him up pon Facebook and Instagram say him missing,” the visibly frustrated woman said.

In a cruel twist of fate, rumours soon surfaced that a body had been found, and the woman believed it was her son.

“I got a call that they found a body out by Salt River [in Clarendon]. I start cry and I drop down out a road. Same time, soldier come over me…but no body was found. It was just people raising an alarm. I kept going back to the station until I got tired and stopped going.”

Anderson divulged that her other child, Oshane's sister, was pregnant with twins at the time, and upon hearing that her brother's body was found, she fell and went into pre-term labour, causing her to lose one of her babies and the other to be born prematurely.

Meanwhile, Oshane's nine-year-old daughter has a question that no one in the family can answer: “Where is daddy?”

“At first when he was missing, she came to my house she asked where her father was, and we couldn't answer. She went to my father and said 'Grandfather, weh mi father deh?' and he couldn't answer either. When she turned away he started to cry,” Anderson shared with emotiona.

The woman maintains that there is more the authorities can do to find her son, or bring those responsible for his disappearance to justice. She vehemently refuted something she once heard an officer remark – that her son was a wanted man.

“How could Oshane ever be wanted by the police when [a well known officer in the area] know my yard and know that Oshane live with me, and nobody ever came to my yard?” she questioned. “Oshane had been walking up and down before he went missing. If he was wanted, how come no police came to my house and looked for him?”

She said based on the information that the police would have received from both herself and Oshane's friends, she believes it's a matter of finding and questioning the right persons for her to finally know what happened to her son.

“It's like Oshane nuh exist… like him never born from a mother,” she said in anguish. “I have Oshane out of school when I was 14 going 15. Mi try with him. Mi left Oshane give me mother when him a two year old and mi work and mind Oshane. And from Oshane disappear December nothing me nuh hear bout me son? Me just need some help fi get closure. Mi know dem kill Oshane. Mi nah ask Christ if dem kill Oshane, because him love him little daughter; If him never dead him would a reach back here by now.”