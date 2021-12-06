FLA GOES AFTER $10-M OWED

FIREARM Licensing Authority (FLA) Chief Executive Officer Shane Dalling says at least $10 million is now owed to the organisation in legal costs from applicants and firearm holders who lost cases filed against the FLA to reverse decisions of the board.

At the same time, Dalling told the Jamaica Observer last Friday evening that there are approximately 30 more cases before the court, most filed by individuals whose firearm licences have been revoked by the FLA since it began a review of gun permits in 2017.

“We're looking at over $10 million for the matters already decided — that's about seven matters,” Dalling said when contacted for more details after the FLA issued a news release stating its intention to recover “millions of dollars in legal costs” following an Appeal Court decision in a case brought by Robert Ivey, whose licences were revoked in 2019.

The FLA had stated in its release that Ivey had acquired firearm licences although he had a previous conviction in a foreign State, and was deported to Jamaica.

The Appeal Court judgment stated that on June 19, 2019 Ivey received a notice from the FLA informing him that it had revoked his four firearm licences.

“The reason given in the notice was that 'he was no longer considered fit and proper to retain a firearm licence',” the judgment said, adding that on May 28, 2021, a judge of the Supreme Court refused Ivey's application for leave to apply for judicial review of the FLA's decision. Ivey sought leave from the judge to appeal her decision, but she also refused that application.

He then renewed the application for leave before the Appeal Court. However, the FLA resisted it, arguing that the judge properly refused Ivey's application for judicial review on the basis that there was a viable statutory alternative to that process, which is the FLA's Review Board established for that purpose by the Firearms Act.

The Appeal Court, which heard the matter on July 6 and November 19, 2021, ruled that Ivey, who was represented by attorney Hugh Wildman, did not demonstrate that the judge made any error in refusing him leave to apply for judicial review.

The court also said that Ivey had not shown that the FLA erred in its procedure in revoking his licences, “nor has it been shown that exceptional circumstances exist to justify implementing judicial review whilst the statutory alternative allows for an effective challenge to the authority's decision”.

Additionally, the court said that although Ivey may have had good reason to be dissatisfied with the treatment meted out to him by Dalling, he should have realised that there is a distinction between the CEO's actions and the decision of the authority.

“Accordingly, he should have pursued the remedy afforded to him by the statute. A judge of the Supreme Court so indicated. His challenge to that decision was misguided,” the Appeal Court said and awarded costs to the FLA.

On Friday, Dalling said the FLA incurred costs of about $2 million in its defence against Ivey's case.

Noting the volume of work needed to prepare the case at both tiers of the court system, Dalling pointed to the Appeal Court's statement that there is an appeal process available, outside of the court, to people who do not agree with the decisions of the FLA.

“The court ruled that the steps that they took were unnecessary because there is an alternative measure that is provided for under the Firearms Act, and the appeal board is chaired by a former president of the Court of Appeal,” Dalling said, adding that there are no legal fees to go through that process.

In its release on Friday the FLA said to date, none of the cases brought before the court by Wildman has led to the return of any firearm licences.

“However, the FLA has incurred millions in legal fees to defend these cases and therefore will use all efforts to recover expenses paid for legal representation,” the organisation said.

“The recent rulings of the court support the FLA's commitment to conducting fair, transparent and detailed investigations for all applicants and holders, and validate the processes for denying or revoking licences,” the FLA said.

It also said it was encouraging applicants, prospective applicants and firearm holders to visit www.fla.gov.jm or its social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter “to keep abreast of the policies and requirements of the FLA, and general considerations and stipulations within the Firearms Act”.

Meanwhile, Dalling told the Observer that the review process is ongoing.