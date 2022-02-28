George Wright asked to leave JLP meeting

Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Central George Wright was reportedly asked to leave a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area Council 4 annual meeting in Westmoreland on Sunday after showing up unannounced.

Just before 2:00 pm Wright was seen walking into Godfrey Stewart High School and heading to the hall in which the private session of the meeting was held.

A short while later he was seen leaving the meeting in the presence of councillor for the Cornwall Mountain Division Dawnette Foster, who is the current JLP chairperson for Westmoreland Central.

Wright was booted from the JLP after a video went viral showing a man brutally beating a woman. He has neither confirmed or denied that he was the man in the video and the police have closed their investigation.

— Anthony Lewis